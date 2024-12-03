IIT Mandi Aims To Strengthen Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Through Its Open House Demonstration

Mandi, India, December 03rd, 2024; IIT Mandi, one of the top second-generation IITs, recently hosted its highly anticipated Open House Demonstration, featuring cutting-edge projects developed by second-year B.Tech students as part of the institute’s Design Practicum course, on various themes of Health Tech, Future Tech, Sustainability and advanced robotics. The institute supports each group with ₹30,000 to develop their prototypes, fostering innovation and hands-on learning. Through the Open House Demonstration, IIT Mandi aims to nurture entrepreneurial aspirations, awarding the top three projects a development grant of ₹2.5 lakh each through IIT Mandi Catalyst, the institute’s flagship incubator. This grant will assist the students in refining their prototypes, exploring commercialization opportunities, and contributing to India’s growing startup ecosystem.

Among the 42 innovative prototypes showcased at the Open House Demonstration, several projects stood out for their creativity and potential impact. One of the top three projects, the Flood Monitoring System,a camera based on a full-image system, is designed to provide real-time data and insights on critical factors such as water levels, velocity, and rainfall, offering a promising tool for damage control during floods. Other notable prototypes included Bone Crack Detection Using Microwaves, a safer alternative to X-rays; Solar Panel Cleaning Robots for maintaining optimal solar performance; Climate-Controlled Agriculture with Hydroponic System for sustainable farming; Metal Air Battery, an advanced energy storage solution; and Robots for Railway Track Inspection, aimed at enhancing railway maintenance. These projects reflect IIT Mandi’s commitment to fostering innovation and addressing real-world challenges.

Dr. Satvasheel Powar, Director of Incubation (IIT Mandi Catalyst – Technology Business Incubator), said, “At IIT Mandi, we aim to cultivate a culture of innovation and problem-solving. Initially, we started with a focus on science and engineering, however, we also train our students in entrepreneurship through our Design Practicum and Technology Business Incubator. This approach emphasizes the development of future-ready creators who can harness their projects to address critical societal issues. The research-based prototypes showcased today are the result of the ingenuity and determination of our students. We are proud to support these bright minds as they take their ideas from the lab to the real world.” On the occasion, Retd AVM Pranay Sinha, VSM (Retd), Strategic Advisor – IIT Mandi along with three officers from the Indian Air Force; Dr. Bhoopendra Patel, Assistant Professor of Physiology at AIIMS, Bilaspur; Dr. Navdeep Ahuja, Assistant Professor of Physiology, AIIMS, Bilaspur; and Rajesh Subramani, Section Head -DGM-Proto Manufacturing, R&D- Hero MotoCorp Ltdalong with students and faculty members were present.

The event witnessed 42 unique projects on display, each addressing real-world challenges with creative and practical solutions. Approximately 500 students from nearby schools visited the Open House Demonstration, sparking their interest in technology development and entrepreneurship.The event concluded with a commitment to further innovation and entrepreneurship.