Hyderabad; April 6, 2024: The Indian School of Business (ISB) celebrated the graduation of its Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2024, Hyderabad Cohort, alongside its doctoral programmes – Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) and Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM) – on the Hyderabad campus. Ms Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, SEBI, delivered the keynote address to the graduating students as the Chief Guest.

A total of 617 students graduated from their respective programmes : 593 from the PGP Class of 2024 Hyderabad Cohort, five scholars from the FPM, and 19 scholars from the EFPM. On April 8, 2024, around 390 students will be graduating from the Mohali campus of ISB.

Chief Guest Madhabi Puri Buch, applauding the dedication and commitment of the graduating students, said, “In today’s digital age, time seems to move faster while our world feels smaller, offering abundant opportunities. You have a wide range of career options to explore, balancing corporate and government roles while maintaining work-life balance. As you pursue your ambitions, stay connected with loved ones. And make time for personal interests.” Mr Harish Manwani, Chairperson, Executive Board, ISB, said the conclusion of the students’ journey at ISB marks “just the beginning of an exciting new chapter” for them. “Success, I’ve found, is built upon two key pillars: competence and character. Your time here has undoubtedly honed your competence, while the unwavering support of your family and friends has shaped your character,” he said. Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, told the graduates, “Each of you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future. Some of our alumni have reached remarkable heights — founding startups, leading unicorn companies, advising governments, and even authoring books. Your impact will be equally profound.” He added, “I encourage you to utilise your privileges to assist those less fortunate. You should engage constructively with diverse viewpoints. Addressing inequalities is crucial, and I trust you will play your part in uplifting those in need.”

The graduation ceremony also honoured the achievements of outstanding students by presenting awards to those who excelled in academics, extra-curricular activities, and demonstrated exemplary leadership skills.

Following is the list of awardees.

Nipun Bansal: Gold medallist from the PGP Class of 2024 overall (for both Hyderabad and Mohali)

Pulkit Sachdeva: Chairperson’s Award for the Best All-Rounder for the PGP Class of 2024, Hyderabad campus

Antara Choudhury: ISB-Parmeshwar Godrej Award from Co2024. This award is given to an exemplary woman student who has a strong record of commitment to social causes from the graduating PGP class.