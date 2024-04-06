Gurugram: In recent years, the South Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurgaon has emerged as a promising destination for both residential and commercial investments. This 16 km-long road provides seamless connectivity between Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and NH-8, while also facilitating enhanced connectivity to Sohna by interlinking NH-248A. With its strategic location and robust connectivity, it has encouraged esteemed developers to launch world-class luxury projects in the region. According to a Micro-Market Overview Report published by ANAROCK, the Southern Peripheral Road plays a crucial role in bolstering the property prices in the region by providing an uninterrupted connectivity across prime localities of Gurgaon. With several proposed infrastructure development including metro and expressways connectivity giving a new impetus to the residential real estate demand, the Southern Peripheral Road is poised to redefine urban living and business landscapes in the region.

Prime Connectivity Hub

At the heart of SPR’s allure lies its unparalleled connectivity. According to the India Real Estate Report published by Knight Frank, this 90-meter-wide road has been highlighted as one of the critical arteries linking key destinations in Gurugram and Manesar with South Delhi through MG Road, Faridabad Highway, and the elevated road between Dwarka and Sohna expressways.

Acquiring the status of National Highway, SPR connects with NH-8, while also providing seamless access to vital hubs such as the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, Jaipur, Sohna, the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, and the Dwarka Expressway via the Cloverleaf interchange. This strategic positioning not only enhances accessibility for commuters but also augments the region’s appeal for businesses seeking well-connected locations for their operations.

Additionally, the proximity of the nearest Metro Station in Gurgaon Sector 72A acts as a catalyst for further connectivity enhancement across SPR. This integration with the metro network not only facilitates convenient travel for residents and workers but also adds to the overall infrastructural development of the area.

Prestigious Developers and Luxury Projects

SPR’s potential is further underscored by the presence of renowned developers committed to crafting exceptional residential and commercial spaces. Among them, DLF, Whiteland Corporation, Elan Group and Signature Global stand out for their prestigious projects that exemplify luxury living and contemporary business environments. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravallis, DLF recently launched DLF Privana in Sector 76, which epitomizes luxury living, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience. With the launch of DLF Privana, property prices in the region have seen a significant uptick, reflecting the growing demand and investor confidence in SPR’s potential for premium living.

Listed real estate developer Signature Global is planning to launch new group housing projects which are likely to come up along with Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram. Signature Global recently completed 100 percent acquisition of a 25.41 acres of land in sector 71 Gurugram, company aims to come up with a mix-land use project comprising residential as well as commercial segments in the location soon.

Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd. stated on SPR, “The Southern Peripheral Road in Gurgaon stands as a testament to the transformative power of infrastructure development. Its strategic planning and execution have not only eased commuting but have also catalysed a remarkable surge in property appreciation especially prominently positioned locations like sector 71. This accessibility has not only enhanced the quality of life for residents but has also ignited a significant uptick in ROI for both homebuyers and investors alike. The ripple effect of this infrastructural marvel is profound, fuelling economic growth and urban expansion. The SPR is not just a road but a gateway to prosperity, where every mile signifies a step forward in realizing the full potential of Gurgaon’s real estate landscape.”

Subsequently, real estate stalwarts, Whiteland Corporation has established its luxury project, The Aspen, in Sector 76 of SPR. Situated at a prime location, The Aspen offers luxurious high-rise apartments equipped with world-class amenities.

Mr. Pankaj Pal, Managing Director, Whiteland Corporation remarked, “The Southern Peripheral Road has been a game-changer for the city of Gurgaon. It is a vital artery, seamlessly linking Gurgaon to key hubs, fostering convenience and accessibility. As one of the pioneering real estate firms to develop a residential project in the region, Whiteland has played a pivotal role in shaping the real estate landscape across the SPR. With corporate firms already establishing offices on the SPR and the planned development of Cyber City 2 in the micro-market, the significance of this area cannot be overstated. Additionally, SPR has seen a cascading effect on property price appreciation, witnessing a double-digit growth in recent years. At Whiteland, it is our endeavour to provide the best value for our customers, and leveraging infrastructure development is crucial in this regard. Gurgaon is a coveted destination for homebuyers looking to invest in their dream homes. Hence, we are committed to creating world-class luxury projects that redefine urban living. The Aspen is a testament to our dedication to excellence and our relentless pursuit of providing residents with moments of pure happiness.”

SPR Future Outlook – Potential Meets Promise

The South Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurgaon is not just a thoroughfare but a thriving hub of residential and commercial excellence, where connectivity converges with luxury, and potential meets promise. As developers continue to invest in premium residential and commercial projects, and infrastructural developments such as the elevated road between Dwarka and Sohna expressways, SPR’s trajectory as a coveted destination for real estate investment shines brighter than ever before.

Dr. Renu Singh, Director – Sales & Marketing, Aarize Group, “South Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram emerges as a beacon of opportunity. Its strategic location, seamlessly connecting key areas and major thoroughfares, serves as a magnet for both residential and commercial ventures. Recognized as a vital connectivity hub, SPR not only links Gurugram to neighboring regions but also facilitates access to essential hubs like airports and industrial corridors. The integration with the metro system adds another layer of convenience, fostering growth and development. With renowned developers spearheading upscale projects, SPR becomes synonymous with luxury and prestige, driving property prices and investor confidence. Looking ahead, as infrastructural developments unfold and investments pour in, SPR stands poised to redefine urban living and business landscapes. It represents a compelling narrative of progress, setting new benchmarks for excellence in real estate, not just in Gurugram but across the horizon.”

With its strategic advantages and commitment to excellence, SPR is poised to unlock new possibilities and set new standards for urban living and business excellence in Gurgaon and beyond. As the region continues to evolve, SPR stands as a testament to the transformative power of visionary development and unwavering commitment to excellence in real estate.