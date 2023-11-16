Kangaroo Kids Sets the Stage for Future Leaders with Spectacular Children’s Day Celebration

Mumbai, November 16, 2023: Kangaroo Kids International Preschool, India’s No. 1 Premium International Preschool Brand, marked the joyous occasion of Children’s Day on November 14. The celebration aimed to honor the spirit of childhood and foster a nurturing environment for young minds. Through a series of engaging and fun activities, the event emphasized the significance of physical fitness, teamwork, and empathy in a child’s life. The celebrations were held across states around the country, fostering all-round development while instilling valuable life lessons and future skills in children.

Children’s Day witnesses the global celebration of childhood annually on November 14, the birthday of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This day recognizes the importance of children’s education and well-being. Kangaroo Kids, firmly believes that every child should receive high-quality early childhood education and care, paving the way for a bright and promising future. Reinforcing this belief, Kangaroo Kids Children’s Day celebration was designed to promote physical, social, and emotional growth of toddlers.

A mini Olympics event was organized, featuring age-appropriate games and activities that encouraged teamwork, sportsmanship, and a healthy competitive spirit. Children enthusiastically participated in various races, relays, and obstacle courses, demonstrating their physical prowess and teamwork skills. In fostering a sense of community and connection, Kangaroo Kids organized visits to local parks and gardens where children enthusiastically played, creating an environment of shared joy and companionship. Additionally, a lively Halloween celebration took place, with toddlers dressing up in costumes, adding a touch of festive excitement to the celebration.

On the joyous celebration of Children’s Day, KVS Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning (Kangaroo Kids), said, “Children’s Day is a special day to celebrate the innocence, joy, and potential of our little ones. At Kangaroo Kids, we believe that every child deserves to experience a joyful and meaningful childhood, one that nurtures their holistic development and prepares them to become responsible, compassionate, and well-rounded individuals. Our Children’s Day celebration is a testament to this commitment, and we are delighted to have created such memorable experiences for our children where they get an opportunity to showcase and explore their talents, creativity, and potential.”

Through such meaningful celebrations, Kangaroo Kids aims to underscore the significance of providing a supportive and stimulating environment that allows children to explore, learn, and grow at their own pace. Kangaroo Kids recently marked the milestone of completing 30 years in transforming the face of early childhood education in India with its innovative pedagogy, learner-centric approach, and commitment to holistic development.