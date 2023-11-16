ICICI Bank opens a branch in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: ICICI Bank has set up a branch in Greater Noida (West). This is the 53rd branch of the Bank in the city. Housed at Samridhi Grand Avenue at Sector Techzone IV, the branch has an ATM and Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) to offer cash deposit and withdrawal services to the customers round the clock.

Mr. Saeedul Islam Sherwani, Director, Cordova Publications Private Limited and Dr. Priyanka Mehta, Principal, Sarvottam International School inaugurated the branch.

The branch offers a comprehensive range of accounts, including savings and current accounts, trade and forex services, fixed and recurring deposits, loans- business loan, home loan, personal loan, auto loan, and gold loan– along with remittance and card services. It also provides locker facility at its premises. It operates from 9:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Monday to Friday and on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month.

The Bank has a network of about 360 branches and 1,280 ATMs in Uttar Pradesh.

ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of branches, ATMs, call centres, internet banking (www.icicibank.com), and mobile banking.

For news and updates, visit www.icicibank.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ICICIBank