King Leads the Charge as ‘Lukkhe’ Drops Its Soundtrack with Amazon Music

Apr 30: With KING stepping into the spotlight as both actor and the musical voice of Lukkhe, the series is set to bring a fresh, high-energy vibe to the screen. To celebrate its much-awaited music, Amazon Music India & Prime Video hosted an exciting album launch event that put the soundtrack front and centre. Bringing together the world of the series and its music, the evening unfolded as a lively and fun showcase, capturing the spirit of Lukkhe with an easy, upbeat vibe and just the right dose of energy.

With the cast in attendance including Palak Tiwari, Raashii Khanna, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Lakshvir Saran and Kritika Bharadwaj, the focus shifted to the sound that defines the series. With KING leading the album, alongside Amira Gill, Akshath, Ruthvxk and Ruaa Kavy bringing their distinct indie influences, the soundtrack shapes up as a bold, textured blend that stands out instantly.Set against the backdrop of Punjab, it captures the grit and pulse of the story effortlessly. Bringing this to life, KING, OAFF and Savera delivered live performances, giving everyone a first taste of the album and adding an extra spark to the evening as the soundtrack came alive on stage, echoing the raw and edgy world of Lukkhe.

Speaking about the album, KING shared, “Lukkhe is very personal to me, especially the music. From the start, I wanted every track to feel authentic to the world of the story—raw, real, and rooted in its characters. The rap goes beyond just energy; it becomes an expression of their emotions and journeys. Collaborating with OAFF and Savera helped me shape a sound that feels honest, cohesive, and true to the film’s identity.” Adding to this, Rishabh Gupta, Head Amazon Music India said, “At Amazon Music, we’ve always looked at album launches as more than just a moment, it’s about how fans connect with the music. We’re excited to collaborate with a project like Lukkhe that captures the grind, ambition, and reality of musicians, and to bring that experience closer to fans in a more immersive way. With Lukkhe, we saw an opportunity to go beyond just launching an album and instead create an experience where fans can engage with the music in the context of the story it comes from.” Further elaborating on this, Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Recorded Music and Publishing, India & SAARC, Warner Music Group, shared, “At Warner Music India, we back projects where music is integral to the storytelling, and Lukkhe is a strong reflection of that. The album brings together a diverse mix of sonic voices to create a sound built to connect with today’s listeners. It’s a soundtrack that doesn’t just support the narrative, it stands on its own.”

Blending raw storytelling with a powerful soundtrack, Lukkhe brings its world to life through music that stays with you. The series is all set to stream on Prime Video from 8th May, with the music released via Warner Music India now available to stream on Amazon Music.