Maha Bar Bench Conclave 2026 Sets Benchmark as Maharashtra’s  First Legal Skilling Platform

April 29, 2026 Joseph Andrew business Comments Off on Maha Bar Bench Conclave 2026 Sets Benchmark as Maharashtra’s  First Legal Skilling Platform
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Mumbai, 29 April 2026: The Maha Bar Bench Conclave 2026, organized by Pune Bar & Bench News LLP, was  successfully held at the Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Advocate Training & Research  Centre (BBATRC), Taloja. The conclave marked a significant milestone in advancing legal skilling  and employability, setting a strong precedent not just for Maharashtra but for the broader Indian  legal ecosystem. 

Held with the blessings of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis and under the  guidance of Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister for Skill Development,  Employment, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Government of Maharashtra, the event  witnessed an overwhelming response. Over 500 law students participated, with live screenings  arranged across multiple classrooms to ensure seamless access. Participants joined from key  regions including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Solapur, reflecting strong statewide engagement. 

Positioned as Maharashtra’s first dedicated legal skilling and employability platform, the  conclave focused on bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world courtroom  practice through structured, future-ready interventions. 

The initiative was led by Advocate Vishal Vijayrao KaleChief Mentor of Maha Bar Bench,  bringing over 25 years of experience in litigation and dispute resolution, alongside Mr. MJ  Srikant, Managing Partner, Pune Bar & Bench News LLP, a seasoned strategist, communication  expert, and serial entrepreneur with over three decades of experience. 

A key highlight of the conclave was the launch of practical training modules, including “From  Classroom to Courtroom,” along with hands-on, practice-based sessions designed to bridge the  gap between academic learning and practical courtroom skills. 

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The initiative was guided by Mr. Kunwarsingh Singhel, Deputy Law Secretary, and further  strengthened by an address from Adv. (Dr.) Rajendra Ambhule, who highlighted the importance  of aligning academic learning with real-world legal practice. The event was also graced by Mr.  Priyesh Shah, Joint Commissioner, Customs, Excise & Service Tax, Government of India, and  Adv. Pritisingh Pardeshi, Vice President, Pune Bar Association, among other distinguished  attendees.

The conclave received formal appreciation from Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis  through an official letter issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, commending Pune Bar & Bench for  its efforts in advancing legal skilling, strengthening employability, and contributing to legal  education and nation-building. He also acknowledged the unveiling of the Marathi e-edition as a  significant step towards enhancing access to legal knowledge for students, professionals, and  researchers. 

Sharing his message through a video address, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha stated: “I extend my congratulations to Advocate Vishal Vijayrao Kale, Mr. MJ Srikant, and their team.  This initiative addresses a critical need and aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat. The Government  of Maharashtra’s Skill Development Department looks forward to supporting and expanding it  across the state.” 

Emphasizing the vision behind the initiative, Advocate Vishal Vijayrao Kale said “Legal education  must evolve beyond theoretical learning—it must translate into real courtroom capability. Maha  Bar Bench is a decisive step towards nurturing professionals who are skilled, confident, and ready  to lead within the legal system.” 

Highlighting the larger purpose, Mr. MJ Srikant added “This is not merely a program, but the  beginning of a movement in legal skilling and employability. It is about creating structured  pathways where classrooms connect meaningfully with courtrooms.” 

The Maha Bar Bench Conclave 2026 marks the beginning of a new era in legal education, aligned  with the national vision of Viksit Bharat — laying a strong foundation for skilled, employable,  and responsible legal professionals who will contribute to the future of India’s justice system and  nation-building. 

For More information: 

Adv. Vishal Vijayrao Kale, 

Chief Mentor of Maha Bar Bench 

M: 98220 08298 

Mr. MJ Srikant,  

Managing Partner, Pune Bar & Bench News LLP 

M: 98451 15065