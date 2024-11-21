Khaitan Public School’s Vipra Dobriyal Wins 1st Runner-Up at International Groovefest 2024, Malaysia

November 20, 2024 : Ghaziabad: Vipra Dobriyal student of class IX, a prodigious Bharatanatyam dancer from Khaitan Public School , Sahibabad has made her mark on the international stage by securing the 1st Runner – Up position in the Grand Finale of the International Groovefest Competition held in Malaysia from November 18th to 19th, 2024 . Competing against 453 participants from 18 countries, including Oman, USA, Sri Lanka, Malaysia , Indonesia, and India, Vipra excelled in the 14+ Bharatanatyam category, impressing judges and audiences alike.

The competition featured two intense rounds of Finale and Grand Finale, and Vipra ‘s grace, technique, and stage presence stood out among 143 skilled dancers. Her performance garnered high praise from the esteemed jury, which included renowned classical dancer Ms. Sudha Chandran, choreographer Devesh Mirchandani, and dance experts Vrushali and Medha Sampat.

Mr. Anirudh Khaitan , Chairman, Khaitan Public School , expressed immense pride in Vipra ’s achievement:

“We are incredibly proud of Vipra for bringing this prestigious honor to our country. Her dedication, discipline, and passion for Bharatanatyam are truly inspiring. This victory is not only a testament to her hard work but also reflects the nurturing environment at KPS, where students are encouraged to excel in both academics and extracurricular pursuits.” Vipra shared her thoughts on the victory, “This recognition is a dream come true. I am grateful to my teachers, mentors, and my school for their unwavering support. This achievement is a reflection of the guidance and encouragement I have received from KPS, and I am excited to continue representing our rich cultural heritage on global platforms.”