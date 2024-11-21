Zoca Diner Opens on London Street at World Street by Omaxe

Zoca Diner, the latest food sensation, has opened its outlet on the first floor of SCO 49, London Street at World Street by Omaxe in Faridabad. Occupying a spacious 1,260 sq. ft., Zoca Diner offers a unique blend of continental cuisine and artisanal mocktails. Known as a go-to destination for a cozy ambiance experience, it is set to become a new destination for food enthusiasts looking for a modern and inviting culinary experience in Faridabad.

Strategically located in Faridabad, World Street by Omaxe stands as a premier destination for shopping, dining, and leisure, setting a new benchmark in the region’s growth and development. Drawing inspiration from iconic shopping streets around the globe, World Street captures the essence and aesthetics of renowned avenues from cities like London, Paris, Amsterdam, Athens, and Lisbon, creating a truly international experience close to home. On London Street, Zoca Diner adds to an impressive array of dining options, which includes Subway, Bikanerwala, Domino’s, Chaayos, The Litti Chokha, and more.

Jatin Goel, Executive Director of Omaxe Group, said, “We are excited to share that Zoca Diner is now at World Street. With its vibrant menu and ambiance, Zoca Diner brings an international flair to London Street, and we’re confident it will become a favorite spot for our guests looking to enjoy the best of Continental flavors and artisanal mocktails.”

The addition of Zoca Diner aligns with World Street’s vision to offer diverse, high-quality options to visitors and elevate the culinary landscape of the area. With each new addition, World Street by Omaxe continues to redefine urban leisure and lifestyle, offering visitors a dynamic blend of world-class flavors and experiences.