New Delhi June 1st, 2024: Pacific Tagore Garden brings an exhilarating array of activities for kids at its ongoing Summer Camp 2024. Running from May 17th to June 9th, 2024, the exciting lineup of activities is divided into four categories: Recycle, Art, Robotics, and Experiential, promising to ignite curiosity and foster creativity in young minds.

At the heart of the summer camp lies the Robotic Zone powered by Roboclub. In this dedicated space, children can explore the realms of artificial intelligence, robotics, and electronics, coming across a unique experience and learning new skills in fun and exciting ways. They will be able to experience the future firsthand, as kids get to meet future Robos at the camp.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director of Pacific Group, expressed, “We are delighted to bring such engaging activities to this summer camp. Through these activities, we aim to offer kids an opportunity to learn, create, and play in an environment that nurtures their curiosity and fosters their potential. At this Summer Camp, we ensure every child can find something that excites and inspires them.”

From exploring the wonders of recycling to unleashing their creativity through art, delving into the fascinating world of robotics, and embarking on experiential learning adventures, kids can make countless memories at Pacific Tagore Garden during their summer holidays.