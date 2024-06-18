SINGAPORE, June 18, 2024 / — Middleton International School, an independent school in Singapore, which blends health and wellbeing with academic rigour, has been named in the Top 10 shortlist for the World’s Best School Prize 2024 for Supporting Healthy Lives.

Only two schools in Singapore, Middleton International School and Dulwich College (Singapore) are among the Top 10 shortlists for the World’s Best School Prizes 2024 for the Supporting Healthy Lives and Environmental Action categories respectively.

Founded by T4 Education in collaboration with Accenture, American Express, and the Lemann Foundation, the World’s Best School Prizes are prestigious education prizes and this year’s winners will share a $50,000 prize fund. The five World’s Best School Prizes – for Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives – were established in the wake of COVID in 2022 to give a platform to schools that are changing lives in their classrooms and far beyond their walls, sharing their best practices to help improve education everywhere.

The winners of the five Prizes will be chosen by an expert Judging Academy based on rigorous criteria. In addition, all 50 shortlisted schools across the five Prizes will also take part in a Public Vote, which opened today. The school which receives the most public votes will receive the Community Choice Award and membership to T4 Education’s Best School to Work programme to help them support teacher wellbeing and solve the teacher recruitment and retention crisis.

Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, said: