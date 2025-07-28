New EA Part 3 Exam Book Launched by KC GlobEd’s Kamal Chhabra for Aspiring US Tax Professionals

New Delhi: The US Enrolled Agent (US EA) credential remains one of the most respected and career-defining certifications for tax professionals seeking to represent clients before the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The US EAs are federally authorized tax practitioners empowered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on all tax matters. They hold the highest credential awarded by the IRS specifically for tax expertise. It offers a direct pathway into international taxation, unlocking high-demand roles in U.S.-based tax preparer, advisory and compliance. Building on this momentum, US CPA & CA Kamal Chhabra, Founder & CEO of KC GlobEd, has launched his latest book ‘Enrolled Agent Part 3 – Representation, Practices & Procedures’. Aligned with the 2025-26 IRS exam blueprint, the guide is now available across Amazon, Flipkart, Snap deal, Meesho, and JioMart at an extremely affordable MRP of ₹1,180/- only.

The author of the book is a Ph.D. in Global Finance Education, US CPA and Indian CA, has held senior roles across the U.S., Middle East, Africa, and India, with extensive experience in taxation, audit, and advisory. As the founder of KC GlobEd, he has mentored thousands of candidates and working professionals preparing for globally recognized credentials such as US CPA, US CMA, and US EA, helping them to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical execution.

This book focuses exclusively on Part 3 of the US EA exam, offering structured and intuitive coverage of IRS practices and procedures, client representation rights, specific scenarios of representation, and the federal tax filing process. These areas are often considered the most complex and practical in nature – thus, making a clear, well-organized resource a vital companion for serious aspirants.

One of the book’s defining strengths is its practical, exam-aligned approach: rooted in Mr. Chhabra’s two decades of global experience across taxation, audit, finance, accounting, and education. His deep understanding of how concepts translate into real-world practice gives the content both structure and soul. The content is designed for both first-time test-takers and experienced professionals looking to recertify. It features thoughtfully structured explanations, scenario-based examples, and summary tables that make technical concepts easier to grasp and apply in real-world settings.

This release follows Mr. Chhabra’s well-received books on US CPA and US EA Parts 1 & 2 Exam prep, with his US CMA book scheduled for release in the near future. His growing catalogue of publications has been recognized as dependable study companions within the global finance, accounting, auditing, and taxation arena, supporting learners across diverse geographies and professional stages.

“US taxation is a field that demands precision, judgment, and deep practical understanding,” said Mr. Kamal Chhabra, speaking about his motivation behind the book. “Part 3 of the EA exam is where candidates often find themselves coming in terms with the grey areas of representation. This guide is my attempt to make that journey easier by offering structure, clarity, and relevance. So no matter whether you’re stepping into this domain for the first time or revisiting it for recertification, this book is crafted to guide you confidently through the nuances.”

With this new title, Mr. Chhabra furthers his mission to create high-quality, accessible learning resources that empower Indian and global finance aspirants to build meaningful, future-ready careers in international taxation. His books continue to serve as comprehensive tools that guide students from foundational clarity to exam confidence with professionalism, empathy, and precision at their core.