Rosatom Presented Its Technologies at the Summer School of the World Nuclear University

Moscow, 16th July 2025 – Rosatom State Corporation took part in the “Summer School” of the World Nuclear University (WNU) – an international educational program aimed at improving the professional qualifications of employees of nuclear industry companies from different Countries. In 2025, the event was held in Shanghai and Xi’an (China). Six employees of industry companies (JSC) completed the training “TECHSNABEXPORT”, TVEL JSC, RASU JSC and others).

As lecturers within the framework of the training Special Representative for the International Projects of Rosatom State Corporation Lyudmila Zalimskaya, Director Regional Center of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom in East Asia Artem Goncharuk, Director of the Center for the Development of Competencies for International Activities “Rosatom Corporate Academy” Ekaterina Khairullina and others. In particular Artem Honcharuk presented innovative reactor technologies of generation IV within the framework of the concept of a closed nuclear fuel cycle (NFC – technological the process of full use of nuclear fuel). The topic of advanced Russian decisions in the final stage of the nuclear fuel cycle has also been touched upon in its lectures by Lyudmila Zalimskaya.

The program of the “Summer School” included technical tours to the facilities of the Chinese nuclear industry. The participants visited the sites of nuclear Qinshan and Fangjiashan Power Plants, a company that produces Shanghai Electric Power Equipment, Separating the Hanzhong plant, as well as the CNNC nuclear fuel plant in Jianzhong.