SOHFIT’s Sohrab Khushrushahi Launches The Func. Lab for Smarter Protein and Hydration

Mumbai, July 16th, 2025: In a world of confusing supplements and complicated health routines, The Func. Lab arrives with one promise: to make wellness simple, honest, and functional. With a commitment to efficacy, transparency, and science-backed nutrition, The Func. Lab aims to cut through the noise, offering clean, effective supplements that empower you to take charge of your health with confidence.

The Func. Lab is built on the belief that wellness should work as hard as you do, rooted in real function, shaped by everyday life. It strips away the fluff to deliver what truly matters: honest, effective products designed to meet you where you are. In a space cluttered with gimmicks and overengineered wellness solutions, The Func. Lab brings the focus back to what truly matters, purposeful, functional nutrition. Every product the brand has created is rooted in clarity and intention, built to fuel one’s body with exactly what it needs to perform at its best, no excess, no fluff. In its first 12 months, The Func Lab is targeting revenues of ₹12–15 crore, led by a D2C-first strategy and supported by curated retail and fitness partnerships.

At The Func Lab, they’re all about delivering pure, high-potency, performance-first products that work as hard as you do. The protein powders are engineered to do one thing — deliver maximum protein with no fluff. The plant protein, made from pea and rice, offers a complete amino acid profile with 27–29 grams of protein per 35g scoop, one of the highest protein to calorie ratios in the market if not the highest, minimal carbs, and no soy or unnecessary fillers. It’s built for clean performance and smooth digestion ideal for vegans, vegetarians, or anyone seeking a gut-friendly option. The whey isolate is 100% grass-fed and delivers 29–30 grams of protein per 35g scoop, with up to 89% of calories coming from protein. Single-sourced, fast-absorbing, and light on the gut, it’s made for serious recovery without milk solids, concentrates, or gimmicks. The whey concentrate offers 25–27 grams of protein, also from grass-fed cows, with zero skim milk powder or creamers. Naturally sweetened with stevia and monk fruit, it’s perfect for daily use clean, effective, and easy on digestion. The electrolytes are crafted to strike the perfect balance of 1000mg sodium, 210mg potassium, 70mg magnesium, and calcium, ensuring deep, functional hydration without sugar, artificial flavours, or empty ingredients. All these clean, no-nonsense formulations are built for one reason: to fuel your performance. No blends. No shortcuts. Just honest, science-backed nutrition that gets the job done.

The Indian market is currently estimated at ₹2,500+ crore for whey protein, ₹1,200+ crore for plant-based protein and ₹800+ crore for electrolyte-based hydration. With an eye on the evolving needs of Indian consumers, the founding team is committed to identifying market gaps and leading product innovation in the nutraceuticals space developing purposeful, functional products that align with real-life needs and wellness goals. The goal is to be competitive in the 30% to 40% range within the protein category in the coming years.

One of the brains behind The Func. Lab is Sohrab Khushrushahi, a fitness coach who traded over a decade-long career as a corporate lawyer at top-tier law firms for a passion to transform lives. After founding SOHFIT in 2017, he’s reshaped thousands of lives globally, collaborating with global coaches like Da Rulk, mentor to Chris Hemsworth, alongside training Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Mira Kapoor and more, and over 100 athletes from the Mumbai Indians and Pro Kabaddi League. Yet, a constant client plea, “What protein should I take?”, laid bare an industry full of confusing labels and empty promises. With Sahil Kukreja, a former IPL cricketer turned entrepreneur believes there is a clear gap in the market for a function first nutraceutical brand, one that prioritise effectiveness, transparency and clean ingredients over marketing hype., and Daneesh Davar, a mother and brand strategist who is passionate about debunking nutrition myths for women, Sohrab seized the chance to build a brand that cuts through the chaos.

That chance sparked The Func. Lab, born from gritty gym talks and late-night kitchen debates where the trio vowed to rewrite the rules of wellness. Frustrated by an industry that buried results under artificial additives and overhyped claims, they crafted a line of clean, science-backed supplements, vetted by SOHFIT’s exacting standards. The Func. Lab isn’t about fleeting trends; it’s a mission to empower athletes, professionals, and everyday go-getters with transparent nutrition that fuels their drive. With every product designed for real results, its wellness redefined; straightforward, trustworthy, and built to work.

Sohrab Khushrushahi, Co-Founder of The Func. Lab goes on to add, “Law taught me precision, but it was coaching that showed me people’s hunger for real change. Years of guiding people revealed a truth: no matter how hard you train, bad nutrition can undo it all. That’s why we founded The Func. Lab. To fix a broken system with supplements that are pure, honest, and built for those who show up every day. It’s not just about fuelling bodies; it’s about honouring the trust people place in us to help them thrive.” Sahil Kukreja, Co-Founder of The Func. Lab shares, “Cricket taught me that excellence comes down to habits you repeat every single day, especially what you put into your body. On tour, I tried dozens of proteins; most were filled with chemicals, or if they were clean with skim milk powder and unnecessary fillers. When I hung up my boots, I moved into food manufacturing and later built a clean-label nut butter company. Seeing the supply chain from the inside, how ingredients are sourced, tested and sometimes compromised, made the gaps in sports nutrition impossible to ignore.”

The Func. Lab doesn’t mess around with fillers, emulsifiers, or bulking agents. Their 100% whey concentrate and 100% whey isolate are sourced from 100% grass-fed cows, rich in omega-3s, CLA, and antioxidants, delivering high-quality protein to fuel muscle growth and recovery. The plant-based blend (pea, rice for a full amino acid profile), hitting 79-86% protein per scoop, is ideal for vegans and vegetarians, or anyone looking for a cleaner way to hit their protein goals. The electrolyte formulas skip the sugar and junk, delivering just the essential ingredients: sodium, potassium, and magnesium, needed to keep you powered through workouts or hectic days. Every option is designed for easy digestion, so your gut stays happy while you crush your goals. Because at Func. Lab, performance isn’t just a buzzword; it’s the whole point.

Priced to compete in the premium segment, The Func. Lab keeps it real with lean margins, bundle deals, and subscriptions for honest value. Starting July 2025, find them online at thefunclab.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and select gyms and premium stores in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. Manufactured in ISO 22000, GMP, and FSSAI-certified facilities, ensuring you can trust every scoop, sip, and serving.