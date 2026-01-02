Sheeba Leon Takes Charge of Royal Travancore Group, Marking a New Era of Structured Growth and Responsible Leadership

Kerala | Press Release

Royal Travancore Group has announced a significant leadership transition with Sheeba Leon assuming charge of the organisation, marking the beginning of a renewed phase focused on governance, transparency, and long-term institutional growth.

The transition comes as part of a strategic restructuring initiative undertaken by the Group to strengthen its operational framework, enhance compliance standards, and align the organisation with a forward-looking vision rooted in accountability and sustainable development. The move reflects Royal Travancore Group’s intent to evolve into a professionally governed institution built on trust, clarity, and long-term value creation.

A Leader with Strong Institutional and Social Credentials

Sheeba Leon brings with her extensive experience in public leadership, social development, and organisational governance. A well-recognised figure in Kerala, she is a National Committee Member of the Nationalist Mahila Congress (NCP) and has consistently worked on initiatives focused on women’s empowerment, inclusive growth, and grassroots development.

Her leadership journey reflects a strong commitment to institution-building and social responsibility. She currently serves as the Chairperson of the Canara Fish Farmers Welfare Producer Company Limited , where she has played a key role in supporting coastal communities through structured livelihood programs and sustainable development initiatives.

In addition, she also serves as a Director at the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC), contributing to policy-driven programs that promote women entrepreneurship, skill development, and economic self-reliance across the state.

With her taking charge of Royal Travancore Group, the organisation enters a phase led by experience, clarity, and people-centric leadership.

A Strategic Leadership Transition

The leadership change follows a comprehensive internal review and organisational restructuring process. As part of this transition, Rahul Chakrapani has stepped down from his role, allowing the Group to move forward under a renewed governance structure and professionally managed framework.

This change aligns with Royal Travancore Group’s long-term objective of strengthening internal systems, improving transparency, and ensuring operational excellence across all business verticals. The transition reflects a conscious move toward stability, institutional credibility, and future readiness.

Royal Travancore Group: A Multi-Vertical Organisation

Royal Travancore Group operates through a diverse set of entities that serve different sectors while maintaining a common commitment to ethical business practices and community development. The Group’s sister concerns include:

Royal Travancore Nidhi Ltd

Mahe Royal Travancore Nidhi Ltd

Royal Travancore Farmers Producer Company Ltd

Royal Travancore Forex Private Ltd

Royal Travancore Chits & Finance Ltd

Royal Travancore Farmers Mart

Each of these entities plays a distinct role in supporting financial inclusion, farmer empowerment, and local economic development, contributing to the Group’s larger vision of inclusive and sustainable growth.

Renewed Focus on Trust, Transparency, and Governance

Under Sheeba Leon’s leadership, Royal Travancore Group is reinforcing its commitment to:

Supporting farmers and rural communities through structured programs

Empowering women through entrepreneurship and institutional support

Strengthening governance and compliance mechanisms

Enhancing customer trust and service accountability

The Group has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing all operational matters, stakeholder concerns, and regulatory obligations with transparency and professionalism, thereby ensuring a strong foundation for future growth.

Strengthening the Core Think Tank

As part of the leadership transition, Royal Travancore Group is also revamping its internal management and advisory teams. The focus is on building a strong think tank comprising professionals with expertise in finance, compliance, rural development, and institutional governance.

This restructuring aims to ensure clarity in decision-making, improved operational efficiency, and alignment with long-term strategic goals.

A Vision for the Future

Speaking on the transition, sources close to the organisation stated that the leadership change represents Royal Travancore Group’s commitment to evolution and responsible growth.

“With Sheeba Leon at the helm, the organisation is entering a new phase defined by structured governance, ethical leadership, and meaningful social impact. The focus is on building long-term trust while continuing to serve farmers, women, and communities through sustainable initiatives.”

Looking Ahead

The appointment of Sheeba Leon marks the beginning of a new chapter for Royal Travancore Group — one rooted in transparency, stability, and purpose-driven leadership.

With a renewed vision, strengthened governance, and a clear roadmap for growth, the Group is poised to move forward as a professionally managed institution committed to ethical business practices, community development, and long-term value creation.