The Premia Academy’s MUN Conference Shapes Tomorrow’s Global Leaders

Hyderabad, 29th August 2025: The Premia Academy proudly hosted its highly anticipated Model United Nations (MUN) conference in August 2025, bringing together young diplomats from various schools to engage in spirited debate, critical thinking, and collaborative problem-solving.

The event commenced with a grand opening ceremony, graced by distinguished guests, the school leadership, and the Executive Board members of each committee. Delegates, dressed in formal attire, took their seats with confidence, ready to represent their assigned countries and tackle pressing global issues.

Over the course of two days, committees such as the Disarmament and International Security Committee (DISEC), United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Futuristic Star Wars Committee, and many more deliberated on topics ranging from arms control and humanitarian aid to global health policy and fictional diplomacy. Participants showcased exemplary research, negotiation skills, and the ability to build consensus amidst diverse viewpoints.

The conference concluded with a vibrant closing ceremony. Awards were presented across categories, including Best Delegate, High Commendation, Special Mention, and Best Reporter, alongside recognition for the Outstanding Organizing Committee. Executive Board members lauded the delegates’ preparedness, professionalism, and the hospitality extended by The Premia Academy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Founder, Ms. Sinduri Reddy, remarked, “At Premia, we believe in empowering students to think beyond classrooms. MUN is not just about debating global issues, but about instilling in our youth the courage to lead, the wisdom to listen, and the empathy to understand different perspectives.” The Principal, Ms. Trupti Rao, added, “Our students have displayed remarkable discipline and maturity in addressing complex challenges. This platform has truly nurtured their diplomatic spirit.” She further encouraged, “May each delegate take forward the values of respect, dialogue, and leadership into every sphere of life.”

The event concluded with cultural performances and a social evening, leaving delegates with lasting memories and renewed enthusiasm for global citizenship. The Premia Academy MUN 2025 was more than just a competition—it was a celebration of youth leadership, critical inquiry, and the spirit of international cooperation.