Kia India Marks 500 Workshop Milestone, Strengthening Its Customer-First Aftersales Network

Mumbai, India, 28 April 2026: Kia India, one of the country’s leading mass-premium car makers, today announced the inauguration of its 500th Service Workshop in India, located at Chandkheda, Ahmedabad. This milestone reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to placing customers at the heart of its operations, while strengthening a robust and future-ready after-sales ecosystem for its growing base of over 1.5 million customers across the country.

The 500th workshop milestone not only highlights network expansion, but it echoes Kia India’s consistent focus on delivering a seamless, transparent, and convenient ownership experience. Built on the core philosophy of “Movement that Inspires,” the firm continues to invest in infrastructure, technology, and service capabilities to ensure that every customer interaction is defined by trust, efficiency, and ease.

The newly inaugurated West Coast workshop at Chandkheda, among Kia’s largest in India, reflects the company’s commitment to scale and service excellence. Spread across 76,069 sq. ft. (41,640 sq. ft. covered area), the state-of-the-art facility is designed for high throughput and operational efficiency. It features 57 service bays, including 8 dedicated washing and mopping bays, along with 100 parking bays for seamless vehicle movement. With a team of 90 trained professionals, it can service up to 40,000 vehicles annually, significantly enhancing service accessibility in the region.

West Coast Kia is among the most awarded dealer groups and is the third-largest Kia dealer group in the country, with a strong presence across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Himmatnagar.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director & CEO, Kia India, said, “The inauguration of our 500th Service Workshop is a proud milestone that reflects our deep commitment to customer-centricity. This achievement is not just about scale, but about ensuring that every Kia customer experiences convenience, transparency, and trust throughout their ownership journey. As we continue to expand our network, our focus remains on delivering a future-ready, sustainable, and digitally enabled aftersales ecosystem.”

Mr. Baljeet Singh Bagga, Dealer Principal, West Coast Kia, “Achieving the 500 workshops milestone is a matter of immense pride for us. Our association with Kia India since its inception has been strong and progressive. This new workshop represents another meaningful step in bringing the Kia brand closer to our customers, while elevating service accessibility and experience in the region. Guided by Kia’s ethos, we remain committed to setting new benchmarks in customer satisfaction and ownership experience”.

Further enhancing the customer experience, the facility includes a ‘Shine Zone’ for premium exterior care services such as ceramic coating, along with EV-ready infrastructure, including a 90 kW DC fast charger supporting dual vehicle charging. Developed under Kia India’s Green Workshop initiative, the facility also integrates eco-conscious practices, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to responsible growth.

Kia India has expanded its footprint to 800 service touchpoints (including mobile touchpoints) across 391 cities, making it one of the most extensive aftersales networks in the country. The 500th workshop milestone further strengthens Kia’s presence, particularly across unrepresented markets, bringing the brand closer to its customers.

Kia India continues to enhance the ownership journey through innovation, including acontactless and paperless service ecosystem, supported by RFID-enabled processes, digital vehicle health reports, and real-time updates. Initiatives such as Kia Krystal and My Kia App enable customers to remotely monitor their vehicle servicing, while ownership programs like Extended Warranty, My Convenience, Roadside Assistance (RSA) and doorstep accessories delivery through online sales have seen strong adoption, reflecting growing customer trust.

Sustainability remains integral to Kia India’s service expansion. The newly inaugurated workshop has been developed as a green sustainable facility featuring 145 kW solar power generation, rainwater harvesting systems, and advanced water recycling processes. These initiatives align with Kia India’s broader sustainability efforts, under which the company has established 124 green workshops nationwide, collectively generating 8.90 MW of solar energy.

In alignment with Kia India’s sustainability focus, the West Coast Kia has also initiated a large-scale green drive to plant 10,000 trees across Ahmedabad, in collaboration with local authorities. The initiative was formally inaugurated by Mr. Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director of Kia India, underscoring the joint commitment to sustainability and community development.

With the 500th workshop milestone, Kia India continues to strengthen its aftersales foundation while advancing towards a more connected, digital, and EV-ready service ecosystem—ensuring a consistent and elevated ownership experience across the country.