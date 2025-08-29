Global Institute of Management and Technology & Global College of Science and Technology – Verticals of Global Knowledge Campus Host IBM Skill Build Session for Students

Nationwide Release: 29th August, 2025 —The Placement Cell of Global Knowledge Campus organized a transformative IBM Skill Build Session across all labs and the central seminar hall, bringing together students from diverse technology-driven disciplines to explore next-generation skills for the digital economy on 26th August,2025.

There was also a high level of participation and a total of 221 students participated partaking in the interactive sessions of which, about 200 were directly involved in the interactive sessions. Students of B. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering, BCA, and B.Sc. in Data Science attended the program, indicating the increased need for technical expertise in the current job market, which is very competitive.

Highlights of the IBM Skill Build Session:

Practice-based Learning: Hands-on laboratory exercises designed to simulate real-world problem-solving using the IBM Skill Build model.

Exposure to Emerging Technologies: Discussions on cloud computing, AI, data science, and software development practices as critical areas of focus.

Industry-Academia Integration: Bridging classroom learning with global industry expectations, enhancing students' career readiness and placement opportunities.

“This is seen through the successful participation of our students in the IBM Skill Build session, with many receiving awards in self-efficacy and compliance with industry expectations. Such a large-scale initiative of building skills closes the loop between theoretical education and practical skills, which will help our students to be fully prepared in the industry. It’s not only cases of technical skills, but it also deals with instilling confidence, adaptability, and innovation-based thinking, said Principal of Global Institute of Management and Technology, Dr. Sudipto Bhattacharyya of Global Knowledge Campus. Adding to this, Subhankar Das, Executive Chairman of Global Knowledge Campus, emphasized the institution’s vision: “At Global Knowledge Campus, we are committed to shaping future-ready professionals who can thrive in an evolving global economy. The IBM Skill Build program exemplifies our mission to integrate industry-aligned skills into the academic framework, ensuring our students graduate with the competence, creativity, and confidence needed to excel in their careers.”

The initiative aligns with the vision of Global Knowledge Campus to seamlessly integrate theory with practice while preparing students for a rapidly changing technology sector. Regular workshops, equal access to upskilling opportunities, and programs like IBM Skill Build place the campus at the forefront of nurturing globally competitive professionals.