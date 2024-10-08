The Woman with the Stone Knife, now available from Histria Books..

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Woman with The Stone Knife by Dale Neal This book is published by Histria Fiction an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.

The Woman with The Stone Knife imagines the life of a Cherokee woman exiled for 20 years in Georgian England, torn between two worlds and two choices. Remain in London to avenge her husband’s death or reunite with the son she left behind in the Cherokee mountains. Helena Ostenaco Timberlake steps into history in 1786 when she petitions the British crown to return to newly independent America. Was she really the wife of a white soldier, Lt. Henry Timberlake, who had visited the Cherokee in 1762 and the daughter of the Cherokee war chief Ostenaco who had visited King George III? Widely researched and deeply imagined, The Woman with the Stone Knife follows the life of this mysterious woman. She was born Skitty in the Overhills towns of the Cherokee. Following Timberlake, Skitty leaves behind her infant son and makes the arduous Atlantic crossing, only to find herself abandoned in England after Timberlake’s death in debtor’s prison in 1765.

Terry Roberts, author of The Sky Club and That Bright Land says “With authentic and precise historical detail, Dale Neal has brought to life Mrs. Helena Ostenaco Timberlake, a Cherokee woman who is exiled in England after following her British husband back to London. Neal captures both the Cherokee and British elements in this fascinating woman, who is caught between two languages, two cultures, and two desires. Although it is set during the time of the Revolutionary War, this is in so many ways a modern story. No one who meets Mrs. Ostenaco Timberlake will ever forget her.”

Dale Neal is the author of Appalachian Book of the Dead, shortlisted for the Thomas Wolfe Literary Award; Cow Across America, winner of the Novello Literary Award. He worked for four decades as an award-winning journalist at the Asheville Citizen-Times. He earned an MFA in creative writing at Warren Wilson College.

