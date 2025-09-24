Over 2,700 Volunteers Collect 3.97 Tons of Waste in VFS Global & Bhumi’s Multi-City Coastal Clean-Up

Mumbai/Chennai/Kochi, September 24, 2025 — On International Coastal Cleanup Day, September 20, 2025, VFS Global and Bhumi mobilized over 2,700 volunteers across three major coastal cities — Mumbai, Chennai, and Kochi — to restore polluted shorelines. Together, participants cleared 3,970 kilograms (3.97 tons) of plastic waste, debris, and marine pollutants, marking one of the largest citizen-led clean-up drives of the year.

Total impact: 2,700+ volunteers cleared 3,970 kg of waste from beaches across Mumbai, Chennai, and Kochi.

2,700+ volunteers cleared 3,970 kg of waste from beaches across Mumbai, Chennai, and Kochi. City highlights:

Chennai (Marina Beach) — 730 kg of debris collected.



— 730 kg of debris collected. Mumbai (Juhu Beach) — 1,270 kg of plastic waste and abandoned fishing nets removed.



— 1,270 kg of plastic waste and abandoned fishing nets removed. Kochi (Fort Kochi Beach) — 1,970 kg of marine litter cleared, including discarded fishing gear.

This large-scale clean-up not only restored the coastlines but also highlighted the urgent need for collective action against marine pollution.

Yummi Talwar, Chief Operating Officer – South Asia, VFS Global:

“At VFS Global, we believe that environmental stewardship and community engagement go hand in hand. Our partnership with Bhumi for these beach clean-ups reflects our commitment to measurable environmental impact while fostering a culture of volunteerism. It was heartening to see our employees join hands with more than 2,700 volunteers, showing that collective action can drive real change. Together, we are inspiring collective steps toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

Neha Shrivastava, Director, Corporate Volunteering, Bhumi:

“The health of our oceans directly impacts our planet and future generations. This initiative showed the power of citizens, corporates, students, and NGOs coming together for a common cause. Beyond removing waste, we’re building long-term awareness and community-led climate resilience.”

From college students to corporate professionals, NGOs, and residents, the drive brought together a diverse mix of citizens. Volunteers worked in teams with gloves, sacks, and sorting bins, creating striking visuals of waste being transformed into organized piles for recycling and disposal.