University of Leeds invites applications for MSc in Molecular Medicine

New Delhi, May 8: University of Leeds has opened applications for its MSc in Molecular Medicine programme for the September 2026 intake, offering students advanced training in molecular approaches to diagnosing, preventing and treating cancer, chronic, autoimmune and genetic diseases.

The 12-month full-time programme is designed for students aiming to develop careers in biomedical research, clinical services, academic medicine, or doctoral studies. The course combines applied biomedical science with specialised learning in molecular biology, immunology, cell biology and chemistry, while also providing hands-on research experience through independent projects conducted within leading research institutes.

The programme focuses on understanding the molecular mechanisms of cancer and translating scientific discoveries into therapeutic applications. Students will also gain exposure to real-world industry consultancy through the university’s Global Industry Programme, a two-week virtual initiative aimed at building professional and practical skills.

Applicants are required to hold a first-class undergraduate degree or equivalent in a relevant subject from a recognised Indian university. The application deadline is July 31, 2026, and the course will commence in September 2026.

The tuition fee for the programme is £32,000, with scholarship opportunities available for Indian students, including the £6,000 International Masters Regional Scholarship and the International Excellence Scholarship offering up to 50% fee reduction.

Graduates of the programme have progressed into PhD research, healthcare services, academic institutions, and industry roles with organisations such as Nikon, Cyprotex, Lonza, and the NHS.