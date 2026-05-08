Brain Bristle to host May community webinar on building inclusive ecosystems

Mumbai, May 08: Brain Bristle, a Mumbai-based NGO is pleased to announce its May Community Webinar titled “How do we build Inclusive Ecosystems?” The live online session is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12th, 2025, at 5:30 PM IST and is open to all.

The webinar brings together two leading voices in the inclusion space – Arman Ali, Executive Director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), and Devangana Mishra, Founder of Brain Bristle.

Arman Ali is one of India’s foremost disability rights leaders with over two decades of experience in advocacy and policy. A National Award recipient and Oxford-trained public policy professional, he has pioneered India’s first Assistive Technology Hub, the country’s first MP Forum on Disability, and secured the first universal health insurance product for persons with disabilities.

Devangana Mishra is the Founder of Brain Bristle, whose work spans education, autism, mental health, and inclusion. A Fellow at Teachers College, Columbia University, she has worked across India, Indonesia, and Hong Kong, represented Teach for India at the World Economic Forum in Davos, and is the author of the critically acclaimed 26, Kamala Nehru Ridge, Civil Lines, Delhi (2023).

“We are deeply honoured to have Arman Ali join us for this month’s community webinar. Inclusion, for us at Brain Bristle, has always been more than a conversation – it is about building the kind of ecosystems where every individual feels seen, valued, and empowered to contribute,” Devangana Mishra, Founder, Brain Bristle. “Arman’s work over the past two decades is a testament to what sustained, courageous advocacy can achieve, and we hope this dialogue inspires our community to reflect, act, and champion inclusion in their own spheres of influence.”

The conversation will explore what it truly means to build ecosystems that are inclusive by design and what actionable steps individuals and organisations can take to drive meaningful, lasting change.

Event Details

Webinar: How do we build Inclusive Ecosystems?

Date: Tuesday, May 12th, 2025 Time: 5:30 PM IST

Format: Live Online (Free to attend)