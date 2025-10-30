University of Rajasthan and IIHMR University Sign MoU to Strengthen Academic and Research Collaboration

Mumbai, October 30, 2025: The University of Rajasthan, Jaipur, and IIHMR University, Jaipur, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen academic collaboration, advance research initiatives, and promote student development.

The signing of the MoU marks a significant milestone, establishing a progressive partnership between two renowned institutions committed to academic excellence and research innovation. Under the visionary leadership of Prof. Alpana Kateja, Vice-Chancellor, University of Rajasthan, and Dr. P.R. Sodani, President, IIHMR University, this partnership aims to promote innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and holistic academic development. The MoU was signed by Ms. Ashu Choudhary, Registrar, University of Rajasthan, and Dr. P.R. Sodani, President, IIHMR University. It will remain valid for three years, with an option for renewal.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Prof. R.N. Sharma, Chief Proctor; Prof. Reshma Boolchandani, Coordinator, IQAC; Dr. Lata Chanchlani, Co-coordinator, IQAC; Ms. Shruti Shekhawat, Deputy Registrar, from the University of Rajasthan and Dr. Himadri Sinha, Provost & Professor; Dr. Vinod Kumar S.V., Professor and Dean of the SDG School of Public Health; Dr. Piyusha Majumdar, Associate Professor; Ms. Kirti Agarwal, Manager (Partnerships), IIHMR University.

The collaboration will focus on:

Internships and Student Training: Offering practical exposure, mentorship, and skill development opportunities.

Student and Faculty Exchange Programs: Promoting research, fieldwork, and cross-disciplinary learning.

Curriculum Development: Jointly create innovative courses and digital resources in areas like public health, sociology, and sustainable development.

Research Collaboration: Collaborate on research proposals in urban development, gender studies, and public policy with shared guidance and funding.

Faculty Engagement: Encouraging visiting lectures, collaborative research, and mentorship initiatives.

Dissertation Co-Supervision and Evaluation: Facilitating joint guidance and evaluation of academic projects. Workshops, Seminars, and Conferences: Organizing collaborative platforms for knowledge exchange and innovation.

This partnership is expected to open new avenues for research, innovation, and experiential learning, empowering students and faculty of both universities to excel in their academic and professional endeavors.