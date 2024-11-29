UST Signs MOU with Western Sydney University to Accelerate Agritech Innovation

Mumbai, 29th November 2024: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Western Sydney University (WSU), a leading university in Australia, to collaborate on advancing agritech solutions. The partnership aims to leverage WSU’s research capabilities and domain expertise, and UST’s cutting-edge technology solutions to drive sustainable agriculture and enhance global food security.

Through this collaboration, UST and WSU will leverage their combined strengths to conduct focused research, develop innovative agritech solutions for agri-industry needs, and nurture the next generation of industry leaders through mentoring programs. Additionally, the partnership will involve knowledge-sharing initiatives to educate the public and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

“It is truly exciting to partner with WSU, a leading educational institution in Australia. This partnership gives UST access to world-class research, talent, and facilities to enable us to leverage our technology solutions in a meaningful way for the agriculture industry. This partnership underscores our approach of understanding industry-specific challenges and building a partnership ecosystem to solve real issues and deliver a positive impact to our clients and the industries we serve,” said Kumaran C R, Managing Director – ANZ, UST. “This is an exciting partnership with UST that will help us tackle issues such as food security and agricultural sustainability,” said Distinguished Professor George Williams AO, Vice-Chancellor, Western Sydney University. “We are bringing together our respective research strengths and extensive expert knowledge to collaborate on joint research initiatives, foster new ideas, and, most critically, develop innovative and sustainable agric tech solutions that can address these pressing global challenges.”

The MoU was signed at an event held in Bengaluru, India, in the presence of Hilary McGeachy, Australian Consul General, Bengaluru; Kirankumar Doreswamy, Vice President and Center Head, Bengaluru; Jaison Sebastian, Senior Director, Strategic Initiatives; Tinu Cherian Abraham, Director and Head, Global PR & Media Relations, UST; Prof. Deborah Sweeney, Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Enterprise and Global), Dr. Nicolene Murdoch, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Global Partnerships and TNE); Dr Nisha Rakhesh, Head International Strategy, and Partnerships; and Dr. Kopal Chaube, PhD, Lead Research Collaborations and Partnerships, South Asia, Western Sydney University.

This comprehensive partnership with a leading academic innovator aligns with UST’s core values and commitment to “Transforming Lives” by contributing to global food security campaigns. By combining the resources and expertise of both UST and WSU, the two organizations are poised to drive transformative change in the agricultural sector.