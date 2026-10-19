Ankush Bahuguna Returns to Amit Aggarwal’s Runway, Bringing Global Beauty Influence to Indian Couture

Mumbai, Oct 19: From shaping conversations around beauty and self-expression to making his presence felt on the international stage, Ankush Bahuguna represents a new generation of Indian creators whose influence extends well beyond digital platforms. This season, Ankush returns to the runway for celebrated designer Amit Aggarwal, following his appearance at the designer’s showcase last year.

Ankush’s journey has been marked by an ability to challenge conventional perceptions of male grooming and beauty. Through his distinctive content and growing global visibility, he has brought conversations around inclusivity and individual expression to a wider audience. His international beauty engagements, including an experience with Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty and an appearance alongside Rihanna in Mumbai, further reflect the expanding intersection of Indian creator culture and global beauty.

His return brings together two distinct creative identities. Amit Aggarwal, one of the defining voices in contemporary Indian couture, is recognised for his experimental textile techniques, sculptural silhouettes and futuristic interpretation of traditional craftsmanship. His work continues to explore the relationship between innovation, material and form, creating a design language that is instantly recognisable.

The collaboration also speaks to the evolving relationship between fashion and digital culture, where creators are increasingly becoming part of the larger conversation around design, identity and representation. Ankush’s presence on the runway reflects how contemporary fashion is opening up to diverse perspectives and personalities that resonate with audiences across industries and generations.

Speaking about Ankush’s return to the runway, Amit Aggarwal commented on his post, saying:

A journey of a million dreams starts with just one tiny burning desire! Upwards always! It was great having you with us at the party!

As Ankush steps onto the runway once again, the moment is more than a return to fashion week. It reflects the growing convergence of global beauty culture, digital influence and Indian couture, where individuality is increasingly central to how fashion is created, presented and experienced.

With Ankush bringing his distinctive perspective and Amit Aggarwal presenting his signature design sensibility, the showcase offers a compelling reflection of contemporary Indian fashion.