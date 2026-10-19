New Aadhaar Seva Kendra Inaugurated in Telangana, Hyderabad

Bhadradri Kothagudem, Oct 19: A new state-of-the-art Aadhaar Seva Kendra has commenced operations in Telangana, Hyderabad. The centre will provide residents with easier and more convenient access to Aadhaar enrolment and update services. Located at Ground floor, H.no. 13-3-58 Ganga Bhushan basthi Old Kothagudem, Kothagudem Telangana -507101, the newly launched centre is equipped with four fully operational Aadhaar Enrolment & Update kits and is designed to serve the growing demand for Aadhaar services in the region. The Aadhaar Seva Kendra is managed and operated by BLS International, a leading global AI and tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens. The centre reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to strengthening digital identity infrastructure and improving last-mile service delivery across India.

Aadhaar Seva Kendra offers a comprehensive range of services, including new Aadhaar enrolment, demographic updates such as name, address and date of birth, biometric updates, and grievance redressal and query resolution.

The inauguration of centre was graced by Shri Ankit, IAS, District Collector and Magistrate, along with other eminent dignitaries.

The centre is equipped with modern facilities, including wheelchair access and accessible restrooms, to ensure smooth and inclusive service delivery. The Aadhaar Seva Kendra offers residents a convenient, secure and accessible environment to avail a wide range of services, including enrolment, demographic and biometric updates, and document updates. The centre has the capacity to give Aadhaar Services to 200 to 250 residents per day. It also features a dedicated helpdesk, comfortable waiting areas, a token and queue management system, drinking water, air conditioning, and clear service information with facilities specially designed to support senior citizens and persons with disabilities.