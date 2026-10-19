Kolkata Stampede Tragedy Prompts Odisha Police to Tighten Security at Durga Puja Pandals

Bhubaneswar, Oct 19: In the wake of the deadly stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata that claimed 19 lives, Odisha Police has intensified crowd management measures across the state, directing organisers to introduce queue-based darshan systems and strengthen safety arrangements at festive venues.

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The precautionary measures are particularly focused on Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, where large gatherings of devotees are expected at prominent puja pandals. Police officials have urged organisers to prevent overcrowding, regulate entry and exit points, and ensure the safe movement of visitors throughout the celebrations.

Odisha’s in-charge Director General of Police (DGP), Vinaytosh Mishra, said narrow passages and uncontrolled crowd movement could increase the risk of stampedes. He said puja committees had been instructed to introduce a systematic queue arrangement, commonly known as dhadi darshan, to minimise congestion.

Entry Restrictions and Additional Security Measures

Mishra said adequate police personnel and volunteers had been deployed at the entry and exit gates of pandals to regulate the flow of devotees. Authorities will also monitor the number of people entering enclosed spaces to prevent overcrowding.

Police will restrict further entry if a dangerous situation develops inside a pandal, particularly if someone falls or crowd movement becomes difficult to control.

Mobile patrol units, anti-snatching teams, anti-eve-teasing squads and striking forces have also been positioned at strategic locations to prevent criminal activities and respond quickly to emergencies.

To ease congestion, the movement of four-wheelers has been restricted on narrow roads leading to major puja venues. Ambulances and fire service teams have been kept on standby to ensure that emergency assistance can reach affected areas without delay.

Puja Committees Asked to Strengthen Safety Arrangements

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh said puja organising committees must take responsibility for ensuring the safety of devotees at their respective venues, while the police will oversee security and crowd regulation.

According to Singh, meetings have been held with stakeholders and organisers have been instructed to install CCTV cameras and deploy sufficient volunteers to manage crowds effectively.

The police have also issued guidelines for conducting the festivities. Officials warned that violations of the prescribed safety requirements could invite strict action.

A properly managed queue system, clear entry and exit routes, adequate lighting and effective communication between volunteers and police personnel are expected to play an important role in reducing the risk of accidents.

Police Appeal for Peaceful and Responsible Celebrations

Inspector General of Police, Central Range, Satyajit Naik, appealed to devotees, organisers and volunteers to celebrate Durga Puja peacefully while maintaining discipline, communal harmony and mutual respect.

He urged organisers to comply with administrative guidelines and ensure that processions and idol immersion ceremonies take place in an orderly manner without endangering public safety or inconveniencing residents.

Naik also cautioned people against spreading unverified information on social media. He said circulating unauthenticated photographs, videos and provocative messages could create unnecessary panic, confusion and tension.

The senior officer further advised people to avoid drunken driving, reckless driving and disorderly conduct during the festivities. He emphasised that celebrations should not come at the cost of public safety and peace.

Kolkata Tragedy Highlights Risks of Overcrowding

The enhanced precautions follow the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, October 17. The incident left at least 19 people dead and around 25 others injured, according to the information provided in the report.

The crowd surge reportedly occurred amid rainy conditions, highlighting the dangers associated with overcrowding and restricted movement at major religious gatherings.

The tragedy has prompted renewed attention to crowd control, emergency preparedness and the responsibilities of event organisers during large public celebrations.

Safety Takes Priority During Festivities

With Durga Puja drawing large numbers of devotees, Odisha Police has stressed the need for coordinated efforts involving organisers, volunteers, emergency services and the public.

Authorities have urged visitors to follow designated queues, avoid pushing or rushing, keep emergency access routes clear and cooperate with police personnel at crowded locations.

The objective, officials said, is to ensure that devotees can participate in the festivities safely while preserving the state’s traditions of communal harmony and peaceful celebration.

The latest measures underline the importance of preventive planning and disciplined crowd movement in avoiding tragedies at religious gatherings.