Dhanush, Mammootty’s OM Chapter 1 Releases High-Energy Second Single Veezha Veera

Get your speakers ready to sing ‘Vaa Veera’! The makers of OM: Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood have unveiled ‘Veezha Veera’, the film’s second single, composed by musical sensation Sai Abhyankkar. Building on the excitement surrounding the film’s music, the full song arrives after its theme, released a month ago, struck a chord with listeners and sparked tremendous anticipation for the complete track.

The film’s musical journey began on a high with ‘Alaakaa Loova’, the first single released on Dhanush’s birthday. The song quickly went viral, winning over audiences with its infectious energy and catchy beats while trending across social media for an extended period. Riding high on the love received by the first single, the makers are now looking to recreate that musical frenzy with ‘Veezha Veera’.

With Sai Abhyankkar bringing his distinctive, high-voltage musical energy to the track, ‘Veezha Veera’ promises an immersive musical experience that is bold, powerful and impossible to ignore.The song further builds anticipation for the film, setting the tone for the grand cinematic world envisioned by director Rajkumar Periasamy.

Speaking about the song, Shraddha Agrawal, Founder of RTake Studios and producer of the film, said, “The response to ‘Alaakaa Loova’ was incredibly encouraging, and seeing audiences embrace the song and keep it trending was truly special for all of us. When we released the ‘Veezha Veera’ theme, the love and excitement from listeners made it clear that they wanted to experience the full song. We wanted to give audiences what they were asking for, and we are thrilled to bring the complete track to them. Sai has created something exciting, and we hope the song receives even more love.”

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood features an extraordinary ensemble led by Dhanush and Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty, alongside Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. Presented by RTake Studios and a Wunderbar Films production, the film is produced by Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag, with Sreyas Srinivasan and Sandesh Agrawal as co-producers and Vishu Ramaswamy as Creative Producer.

With ‘Alaakaa Loova’ setting the musical momentum and ‘Veezha Veera’ now out following popular demand, the film continues to build excitement for its grand multilingual cinematic outing on 20th November 2026.