Vijayadashami Celebrated Across Odisha; Ravan Dahan Planned At Nine Locations In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Oct 21: Vijayadashami is being celebrated with religious fervour across Odisha on Wednesday, marking the culmination of Durga Puja festivities with special prayers, traditional rituals and preparations for the symbolic burning of Ravana’s effigies at nine locations in the State capital.

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Temples and puja pandals across the State have witnessed a steady influx of devotees, who are gathering to offer prayers to Goddess Durga and seek her blessings. The chanting of mantras, ringing of bells and blowing of conch shells have added to the spiritual atmosphere as priests perform special rituals on this auspicious occasion.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, holds deep significance in Hindu tradition as a symbol of the triumph of good over evil. The festival commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura and is also associated with Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana in the epic Ramayana.

Ravan Dahan To Be Held At Nine Locations

One of the major attractions of this year’s celebrations in Bhubaneswar will be the traditional Ravan Dahan ceremony. Permission has been granted for the burning of Ravana’s effigies at nine locations across the city, with colourful fireworks expected to draw large crowds.

The ritual symbolises the destruction of evil and the restoration of righteousness. Families, children and other visitors are expected to gather at designated venues to witness the spectacle, which forms an important part of Dussehra celebrations in several parts of the country.

With large gatherings anticipated, authorities have prioritised crowd management and public safety. Police and fire services have put necessary security arrangements in place to minimise risks during the celebrations. Puja committees are also coordinating with the administration to regulate the movement of visitors and ensure the smooth conduct of the programmes.

Durga Puja Festivities Draw To A Close

Vijayadashami marks the conclusion of the five-day Durga Puja celebrations, bringing an end to days of worship, cultural programmes and community gatherings. The occasion also signals the beginning of preparations for the immersion of Goddess Durga’s idols, a ritual through which devotees bid farewell to the deity.

Across Odisha, the festival reflects the State’s rich religious traditions and vibrant community spirit. From elaborate decorations at puja pandals to prayers and ceremonial observances, the celebrations bring people together in a shared expression of faith.

As devotees prepare to bid farewell to Goddess Durga, the message of Vijayadashami remains central to the festivities: the ultimate victory of righteousness over wrongdoing and light over darkness.