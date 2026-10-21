IIT Madras’ First-Ever Durga Puja Draws Over 2,500 People, Celebrates Bengal’s Cultural Heritage

Chennai, Oct 21: The maiden Durga Puja celebration at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has emerged as a major success, bringing together more than 2,500 people over four days and creating a vibrant platform for cultural exchange, religious devotion and community bonding.

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Organised by the IIT Madras Bengali community in association with Diganto, an independent student body and cultural club under the institute’s cultural umbrella, Sangam, the five-day celebration introduced the traditions and festive spirit of Bengal to the campus.

The festivities, which began on Sasthi evening and culminated on Vijaya Dashami, featured traditional rituals, Vedic chanting, homam and arati. IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti also participated in the religious proceedings and chanted chapters from the Durga Saptashati, adding to the spiritual significance of the occasion.

Campus Turns Into A Cultural Confluence

Held at the institute’s community hall, the celebration was open not only to students, faculty members and staff but also to campus families and residents of neighbouring areas. Visitors from across Chennai joined the festivities, making the event a meeting point for people from diverse cultural and regional backgrounds.

According to the institute, the initiative reflected its commitment to fostering an inclusive campus environment where traditions from different parts of the country could be shared and appreciated.

Organisers paid close attention to the rituals and customs associated with Durga Puja. For attendees experiencing the festival for the first time, the proceedings offered an opportunity to understand the significance of individual ceremonies, their religious context and their place in Bengali cultural life.

A professor associated with the celebrations described the event as a cultural melting pot, noting that the enthusiastic participation of local residents and people from different regions contributed significantly to its success.

Beyond Religion, A Celebration Of Cultural Exchange

The programme went beyond religious observances to introduce participants to the broader cultural meaning of Durga Puja. Visitors learned about traditional offerings to the Goddess, including bhog, as well as the significance of Sandhi Puja, an important ritual performed at the transition between Ashtami and Navami.

The celebrations also highlighted the distinctive Bengali tradition of regarding Goddess Durga as a daughter returning to her parental home with her children before departing for her husband Lord Shiva’s abode at Mount Kailash.

The emotional significance of this tradition becomes particularly evident on Vijaya Dashami, when devotees bid farewell to the Goddess and look forward to welcoming her again the following year.

For Bengali students and families living on campus, the festivities provided a sense of familiarity and belonging, bringing a cherished home tradition into their academic surroundings. At the same time, participants from other backgrounds gained an opportunity to experience a festival deeply rooted in the cultural identity of eastern India.

Bringing Bengal’s Festive Traditions To Chennai

Durga Puja is celebrated on a grand scale across West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and northeastern states such as Assam and Tripura, with regional variations enriching the festival’s traditions.

Chennai, too, hosts several prominent Durga Puja celebrations organised by the Bengali community, attracting devotees and visitors from across Tamil Nadu.

Against this backdrop, IIT Madras’ first campus-wide celebration marked a significant addition to the city’s festive calendar. By bringing religious rituals, cultural learning and community participation together, the initiative demonstrated how festivals can bridge regional differences and strengthen social connections.

The successful inaugural celebration has set a positive precedent for cultural engagement on campus, underlining that the essence of Durga Puja extends beyond worship to embrace shared traditions, inclusivity and a spirit of togetherness.