Hyeglo Beauty and Savorworks Collaborate on Limited-Edition Festive Hampers

New Delhi, Oct 21: This festive season, Hyeglo Beauty joins hands with Savorworks to introduce a limited-edition festive gifting collection that brings together beauty, coffee, and lifestyle experiences. Available exclusively during the festive season, the collaboration features two curated hampers designed for consumers seeking thoughtful gifting options beyond conventional beauty sets.

The collection reflects an emerging opportunity for direct-to-consumer brands to drive differentiation through cross-category partnerships and experience-led offerings. By combining beauty essentials with gourmet and lifestyle elements, the brands aim to create a distinctive gifting proposition that connects everyday rituals with festive indulgence.

Both hampers feature Hyeglo Beauty’s Tintelligence Skin Adaptive Tinted Moisturiser, Better Left Behind Lip Oil Stain, Edible Lip Oil Stain Chocolate and Drip Coffee Bag Kit. The first box also includes a Cocoa Candle, while the second features the SAVORWORKS × HYEGLO Limited Edition Eau de Parfum, offering consumers two distinct gifting experiences.

Commenting on the collaboration, Kanupriya Ahluwalia, Founder & CEO, Hyeglo Beauty, said,

“At Hyeglo, we believe beauty should be an experience that goes beyond the products themselves. This collaboration brings together the little rituals that make everyday life special, from getting ready to enjoying a cup of coffee. With these festive hampers, we wanted to create something thoughtful and distinctive that brings beauty and indulgence together, while offering our consumers a new way to experience the brand.”

Ms. Paweena Withyasathien Kochar, Co -Founder & Head Chocolatier, Savorworks Coffee & Chocolate, added,

“Festive gifting is about creating moments that feel personal and memorable. Our collaboration with Hyeglo brings together two complementary worlds, allowing us to explore gifting beyond traditional categories. By combining coffee with beauty and sensory-led experiences, we hope to offer consumers something unexpected and meaningful this festive season.”

From a D2C and marketing perspective, the collaboration offers both brands an opportunity to expand product discovery, engage complementary consumer audiences and build a seasonal campaign around limited-edition offerings. The partnership also opens avenues for digital storytelling, creator-led content and festive gifting recommendations, demonstrating how cross-category collaborations can create consumer interest beyond conventional discount-led campaigns.

The Hyeglo Beauty × Savorworks festive hampers will be available for a limited period during the festive season.