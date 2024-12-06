Gungun Inspires Harshad in Stock Market Journey on Wagle Ki Duniya

Mumbai December 6, 2024: Sony SAB’s ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedi Naye Kissey’ continues to capture the everyday struggles and victories of the middle-class Wagle family. In recent episodes, Harshad (Amit Soni) dismisses his daughter Gungun (Nandini Maurya) when she expresses an interest in the stock market, urging her to pursue a beauty parlour course instead. This leaves Gungun upset, especially as Harshad’s stock tips fail, while Yamini (Manasi Joshi) and Dakku(Deepak Pareek) earn profits by following anonymous tips sent by a mysterious source.

In the upcoming episodes, Harshad grows frustrated when everyone follows the anonymous tips instead of his advice. Confident about his suggestions, he declares that if the unknown tipster is proven right, he will do whatever Jyoti desires. When Harshad suffers a loss on his investments and loses the challenge, he is left stunned to discover that the anonymous tipster is none other than Gungun. Realizing how wrong he was to underestimate her, Harshad acknowledges her talent and announces her internship at his company, The story showcases how individuals are challenging stereotypes and demonstrating their abilities in unconventional fields, highlighting that talent and knowledge are not limited by gender!