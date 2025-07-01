ChatEurope: Understanding Europe Has Never Been Easier

Where have rents increased the most in Europe? Who won the presidential election in Poland? What does the European rearmament plan entail? No need to search endlessly — ChatEurope now has the answers to all your questions about Europe.

Launched by a coalition of major European media outlets, ChatEurope is a unique information platform. Its key feature? An intelligent chatbot available in all EU languages, designed to help you understand how Europe works, how decisions are made, and how they affect your daily life.

This project, led by AFP, brings together leading media organisations including Deutsche Welle, France Médias Monde, RFI Romania, dpa, ANSA, Agora, Mal dita.es, El País and OBCT. Together, they provide thousands of verified articles, which the chatbot draws on to deliver accurate, sourced information — far removed from the misinformation that thrives on social media.

Developed by DRUID AI and powered by Mistral.ai’s language model, the chatbot responds to your questions and guides you through a wide range of formats — from brief updates and in-depth analyses to short videos, explainers and even documentaries. The goal: to give you the tools you need to follow European news with trust.

ChatEurope is available in seven languages (French, English, German, Spanish, Italian, Romanian and Polish), but the chatbot can respond in all official EU languages.

Co-funded by the European Commission, ChatEurope remains entirely editorially independent — a crucial condition for ensuring its credibility.

“ChatEurope is where innovation meets reliability. This project gives citizens direct, personalised, and verified access to European news, at a time of widespread disinformation. The media must evolve with AI — and that’s exactly what we’re doing here.” – Christine Buhagiar, Director of Development and Diversification, AFP