Study Reveals How Water-Based Activities Can Help Create A Healthy Work-Life Balance

The B-Corp Red Equipment have carried out research exploring the effects of how spending time in and by water can help boost mood, mindfulness, and overall health. For individuals looking for a healthy hobby to do after work or at the weekend, water-based activities could be the answer, especially in the warm summer months.

Red Equipment partnered with Blue Health Coach Lizzi Larbalestier at Going Coastal Blue, which was conducted for 18 months. The study explores the experiences of 150 outdoor enthusiasts who all paddleboard in their spare time, with some taking part in other water-based activities such as swimming, kayaking, and diving.

The study revealed that on average, happiness and energy levels went up after water-based activities. Happiness went from 58 to 74, and energy levels went from 56 to 71. To help de-stress after a long working day or week, these results show that time spent by water could help create a more balanced and relaxed lifestyle.

Almost half of respondents reported that the main reason they take to the water is for exercise and to improve their health, at 49%, whilst 43% said they paddle to relax, unwind, and let off steam.

The study also revealed that 53% of respondents reported an improvement in their breathing after partaking in water-based activities, and 48% of respondents said their sleep quality improved. Additionally, 44% of respondents said they made better nutritional choices after spending time on the water, showing that water-based hobbies can help improve your health and wellbeing. This is why this pastime can be a great way to improve your work life balance.

Mindfulness is a tool that many people find very helpful for managing work-related stress. The study also showed that water-based activities can help to improve mindfulness and the ability to be present in the moment. 68% of the survey respondents said water-based activities improved their ability “to be here in the here and now”.

As well as improving mindfulness and increasing happiness, the study revealed that paddleboarding and other water-based activities can improve your physical health. 79% of those surveyed reported an increase in balance, 78% saw an improvement in core strength, and 77% saw an increase in physical stamina.