4 digital courses launched for innovation-led capacity building in public sector

New Delhi, Nov 21: The Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM), an institution under the Department of Expenditure has launched four new digital learning courses aimed at strengthening capacity-building efforts in public finance and governance, it was announced on Friday.

These new courses leverage the iGOT Karmayogi platform – the government’s flagship digital learning portal for civil service capacity building – to make training more accessible and effective.

The new courses are ‘FinTech in India: Growth Story and Regulatory Framework,’ ‘Disposal of Scrap Goods,’ ‘Cash Flow Statement in Financial Analysis,’ and ‘Investment Management using Fixed Income Securities.’

V. Vualnam, Secretary, Department of Expenditure, highlighted the government’s commitment to innovation in training and continuous professional development for civil servants.

The launch marks a significant step forward in AJNIFM’s mission to promote financial prudence, strengthen analytical capabilities and foster transparency in governance through innovative digital learning initiatives.

Vualnam highlighted the importance of continuous professional development and the role of digital learning in strengthening fiscal governance.

He commended AJNIFM’s innovative approach in integrating emerging financial technologies, analytical tools and practical applications into its curriculum, noting that this aligns with the government’s emphasis on innovation-led capacity building in the public sector.

Praveen Kumar, Director of AJNIFM, emphasised the commitment to advancing learning in financial management, data analytics and governance reforms.

“By offering these modules through the digital iGOT Karmayogi platform, AJNIFM is promoting a culture of continuous learning and upskilling in line with the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (Mission Karmayogi),” said the statement.

The new courses align with the government’s emphasis on innovation-led capacity building in public sector.

The iGOT Karmayogi platform is a digital learning platform aimed at providing a comprehensive learning ecosystem accessible to civil servants across the country.

–IANS