Bhubaneswar, Nov 19: Odia cinema has achieved a significant milestone on the international stage with the selection of the Odia feature film Baghuni (Dance Like a Tiger) for a prestigious Gala Premiere at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), scheduled to take place in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2026.

The film’s selection is a proud moment for Odisha, as it is the only Odia film selected for this year’s festival. The recognition has brought fresh attention to the state’s rich cultural heritage and growing creative potential.

Although the selection is not an award win, securing a Gala Premiere at one of India’s most prestigious film festivals is itself an important achievement for the Odia film industry.

A Story Rooted in Odisha’s Culture

Directed and written by National Film Award-winning filmmaker Jitendra Mishra, Baghuni tells the inspiring story of Mini, an 11-year-old village girl who dreams of becoming a Tiger Dancer through the traditional folk performance of Bagha Nacha.

Inspired by true events, the film explores the challenges faced by a young girl who wants to enter a traditionally male-dominated cultural space.

Through Mini’s journey, the film highlights gender equality, courage, social traditions and the importance of following one’s dreams.

The film features celebrated Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra alongside a young ensemble cast selected through auditions across Odisha.

International Recognition for Odia Talent

The film is a multinational co-production involving the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Glocal Films UK Limited and Cinema4Good Pvt. Ltd.

The participation of international production partners also reflects the growing opportunities for regional stories to reach audiences beyond national boundaries.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the entire team, describing the selection as a proud moment for the state’s cultural identity. He noted that when an Odia story reaches the global stage, it carries Odisha’s culture, heritage and identity with it.

What This Means for the Odia Film Industry

The selection of Baghuni could provide fresh momentum to the Odia entertainment industry, which has considerable potential in regional storytelling, filmmaking and cultural productions.

For years, Odia cinema has worked to expand its audience beyond the state. Recognition at an international film festival can help filmmakers attract attention from distributors, producers, film critics and international collaborators.

It may also encourage more investment in quality regional films, independent cinema and stories based on Odisha’s traditions, history and social realities.

New Opportunities for Young Artists and Filmmakers

One of the most important impacts of this achievement could be the opportunities it creates for emerging talent.

Odisha has a strong pool of actors, musicians, writers, technicians and creative professionals. International recognition for a regional film can motivate young people to explore careers in filmmaking and the wider entertainment sector.

It could also encourage production houses to invest in fresh talent, better technology, professional training and high-quality storytelling.

Odisha’s Culture Gets a Bigger Platform

From Bagha Nacha and folk traditions to rural life and local identities, Odisha has countless stories that can connect with audiences across the world.

Baghuni demonstrates how a deeply local story can communicate universal themes of equality, courage and empowerment.

Its selection at IFFI sends an encouraging message that regional cinema does not need to compromise its cultural identity to attract international attention.

A New Chapter for Odia Cinema

The Gala Premiere of Baghuni could become an important reference point for the next generation of Odia filmmakers. It highlights the possibility of taking Odisha’s stories beyond regional boundaries through strong scripts, creative direction and professional production.

For Odisha’s entertainment industry, this is more than the recognition of a single film. It is an opportunity to build greater visibility, attract investment, develop new talent and strengthen the state’s position in India’s growing regional film landscape.

As Baghuni prepares for its international premiere, it carries the hopes of an entire film community — that Odia stories, talent and culture will find an even bigger place on the world cinema stage.