Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgård & Peter Dinklage Starrer WICKER to Release in India on 30 October

Mumbai, Oct 19: Not every love story follows the rules. WICKER, an audacious and visually distinctive romantic fable, is set to arrive in Indian cinemas on 30 October 2026, distributed by PVR INOX Pictures in association with Superfine Films.

Starring Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman alongside Alexander Skarsgård, Peter Dinklage, Elizabeth Debicki and Richard E. Grant, WICKER brings a wildly original premise to the big screen, blending dark comedy, fantasy and an unconventional romance.

Written and directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, the film follows an ostracised fisherwoman who commissions a local basketmaker to craft her a husband. When her extraordinary wicker-made companion exceeds every expectation, his arrival sparks jealousy, fascination and upheaval across the village.

Speaking about the heart of the film, directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson share in their production notes:

“You can’t love another person until you accept that you are deserving of love.” This sentiment anchors a story that looks beyond its fantastical premise to explore vulnerability, acceptance and the complexities of human relationships.

Describing their vision for the film, the directors add that their ambition was to create “a satirical comedy about sex and marriage, a unique visual spectacle, and a strange love story that would ground it all.”

With its striking production design, inventive practical effects and an ensemble of acclaimed performers, WICKER promises a cinematic experience that is as unconventional as it is entertaining.

As the directors put it, their guiding ambition was simple: “Our first goal is always to provide a good time.”

WICKER releases in Indian cinemas on 30 October 2026.