Global Checks Aligns Employee Background Verification With India’s DPDP Rules Ahead of 2027 Deadline

Gurugram-based Global Checks, a BYLD Group company, has built candidate consent, controlled data access and live case visibility into its verification process as employers prepare for full compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules by 13 May 2027.

GURUGRAM, INDIA,19 October, 2026: Global Checks, a BYLD Group company and provider of employee background verification , has aligned its verification practices with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, and the applicable rules, ahead of the 13 May 2027 deadline for full compliance.

Employee background verification in India is usually judged on how fast a report comes back. Under the new rules, employers also need to show whether the candidate agreed to the check, and what happened to their data afterwards.

A background check processes identity documents, education records, employment history and address details for every person an organisation hires. Many HR teams have not had to demonstrate how that information was collected, who accessed it, or where it is stored. That changes as the DPDP Rules come fully into force.

The Rules were notified on 13 November 2025 with an 18-month phased rollout. The consent manager framework comes into force in November 2026, and obligations covering notice, consent, security safeguards, breach reporting and the rights of individuals apply from 13 May 2027. For employers, the verification partner handling candidate data becomes part of their own compliance picture.

What Does Consent-Based Verification Mean in Practice?

Consent is collected from the candidate digitally, on their own smartphone, before any check begins. It covers the specific checks being run rather than acting as a blanket authorisation, so the candidate knows what is being verified about them. Verification runs only on the components the employer has selected and the candidate has agreed to.

How Is Candidate Data Handled?

Global Checks’ approach emphasises transparency, responsible data handling, and appropriate safeguards to ensure that candidate information is collected, processed, stored, and used for legitimate purposes. The company recognises the importance of candidates’ rights over their personal data and strives to provide clear information regarding its use, implement appropriate security measures, and facilitate the exercise of applicable rights in accordance with the law. Through these measures, it aims to foster trust, accountability, and a privacy-conscious recruitment environment.

Global Checks is certified to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 for information security management and ISO 9001:2015 for quality management. Completed reports are delivered through a client dashboard with access controls, rather than circulated as email attachments, so employers know where candidate data sits and who can see it.

Why Does Case Visibility Matter for Compliance?

Employers are increasingly expected to answer questions about their own hiring process: which checks were run, on whose authority, and what the outcome was.

Global Checks gives client HR teams a live dashboard covering open cases, completed reports, check-level findings and billing, so the status of any candidate can be seen without contacting the vendor. The company processes more than 500 checks a day with a 98% accuracy rate and a 99.5% completion rate, across more than 15,000 completed cases. Candidates rate the verification experience 4.5 out of 5, and clients rate the service 4.6 out of 5.

What Happens Where Records Are Not Digitised?

Automated verification works where records sit in a database. It breaks down on address and employment checks in smaller towns, which is where a large share of India’s frontline hiring takes place.

Global Checks covers more than 15,000 pincodes across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 India. Address verification includes a physical visit by a field team rather than being returned as unverifiable, and police verification runs through court and police records as well as the local police station.

How Does Verification Fit Into Existing Hiring Systems?

Employers choose from more than 50 checks, configured into role-based packages, so a frontline hire and a senior hire are not checked against the same template or at the same cost. Identity checks including Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID and Passport return instantly, and court record checks return within half an hour. Integrations with Zoho Recruit and Pocket HRMS allow verification to run inside the hiring workflow an employer already uses.

How Can an Employer Compare Verification Partners?

Most organisations are mid-contract with an existing vendor. Global Checks offers a Trial Batch , a small set of real candidates run alongside the current provider with no contract, so two reports on the same files can be compared directly.

About Global Checks

Global Checks, a BYLD Group company, is an employee background verification provider based in Gurugram. It verifies across the full workforce, with role-based packages for white collar employees, blue collar and frontline staff, gig workers and contractual workforces, along with continuous verification of employees already on the rolls. More than 50 checks span identity, address, education, employment, criminal records, credit and reference verification, delivered through a configurable platform with a live client dashboard. Clients include organisations in IT, BFSI, BPO, e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality and security services.

BYLD Group was founded in 1998 and has worked with more than half of the Fortune 500.

Media contact

Website: www.globalchecks.in

Phone: 080 6532 5149