Black Opal Consultants’ Group Entity Gets RERA Approval for Housing Project in Ghaziabad

New Delhi, Oct19: Black Opal Consultants, listed on the BSE SME platform, said its associate Black Opal Ventures LLP has received Uttar Pradesh RERA registration for “Hummingbird”. It is a group housing project on an 8,875 sq m land parcel at Madhuban Bapudham, Ghaziabad, with an estimated gross development value of about ₹475 crore.

The project has a saleable area of over 6.35 lakh sq ft of residential space across 346 units, plus 22,100 sq ft of commercial space across 34 shops. The land was acquired from the Ghaziabad Development Authority in July 2026. GDA approved the building plans and issued the commencement certificate on July 31.

The RERA registration, dated October 6, is valid until December 31, 2032, the proposed completion date.

Black Opal Consultants holds a 41% partnership interest in the LLP. The company will also act as exclusive inventory underwriter for the project, earning brokerage on sales in addition to its share of profits from the LLP.

The project marks the company’s expansion into residential development in Delhi NCR. Black Opal Consultants is a RERA-registered real estate agent and provides sales and advisory services to developers. It also participates in real estate development through LLPs in Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Ayodhya and Bareilly. The company reported revenue from operations of ₹41.97 crore and profit after tax of ₹12.22 crore for FY 2025-26.