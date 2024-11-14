Sangharsh se bharasaptah

November 14, 2024 : In &TV’s Atal, Bheema, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and BhabijiGhar Par Hai, the viewers will be seen facing new challenges. About Atal, Krishna Devi, portrayed by Neha Joshi, says, “After Shanti and Prem urge their father, Krishan Bihari, to let Atal return home, the latter asks Atal’s mother Krishna Devi to call him back. However, she insists that he also accompany her. In the meantime, Keshav informs Atal of a nearby village struck by a cholera outbreak. Determined to help the affected villagers, Atal decides to go there. Krishna Devi tries to persuade Atal to come home, however his determination is so strong that her mother is unable to stop him from going to the village.” In &TV’s Bheema, Mewa, played by Amit Bhardwaj says, “Bheema tops the class, prompting the principal to inform Kailasha Bua, who devises a sinister plan to force Bheema into writing wrong answers so Dolly can take the first position. She threatens Bheema, saying her father and uncle will lose their livelihoods if she refuses.”

About Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’s upcoming track, Rajesh aka Geetanjali Mishra shares, “The entire family gets addicted to their phones, with everyone constantly glued to their screens. This obsession leads to mishaps—Rajesh (Geetanjali Mishra) ends up adding either too much or too little salt and spices to the food, and Happu accidentally enters a neighbour’s bedroom instead of his own. The annoyed neighbour then scolds Happu and his entire family. Witnessing everyone’s phone addiction, Malaika (Sonal Panwar) decides they can only use their phones for making and receiving calls; if anyone uses them for anything else, she will confiscate their phone. Living with limited access to phone, everyone starts craving their devices. The kids manage to trick their teacher, Masterji (Vijay Kumar Singh), into secretly using his phone to play games. Happu even borrows a phone from a tea vendor to play games with Manohar (Nitin Jadhav), getting so consumed that he ignores a woman trying to file a complaint. In frustration, the woman ends up banging her head against the wall. This leads to an inquiry on Happu, and the Commissioner (Kishore Bhanushali) scolds him thoroughly. Could this land Happu in yet another troublesome situation?”.About BhabijiGhar Par Hai’s upcoming track Manmohan Tiwari aka RohitashvGour shares, “Angoori (ShubhangiAtre) plans a 30-day trip to Nepal, leaving both Tiwari (RohitashvGour) and Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) anxious. Frustrated, Vibhuti ends up speaking rudely to Anita (Vidisha Srivastava), who promptly throws him out of the house. Now without a place to stay, Vibhuti asks everyone for shelter, but no one is willing to help. Just then, he spots Manohar (Nitin Jadhva) escorting an intruder and gets an idea. The next day, Vibhuti arrives at Tiwari’s house in disguise, claiming that Tiwari has inherited property in Karachi and even presents a DNA report as evidence. Tempted by this supposed inheritance, Tiwari heads to Karachi, where he is soon kidnapped by a woman named Ruksana, who assumes him as her ex-boyfriend. She ties him up and gives him a hard time. Tiwari finally manages to grab his phone and call Angoori, explaining the situation. Meanwhile, Vibhuti reveals to everyone that he orchestrated the Karachi scheme simply because he needed a place to stay. Now, how will Vibhuti manage to rescue Tiwari and bring him back safely?”