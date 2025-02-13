Witness the Legend of Ashwatthama and the Rise of the Kalki Avatar in the World Television Premiere of Kalki 2898 AD on Zee Cinema, 16th Feb Sun at 8 PM

When the world is drowning in darkness, the incarnation of Kalki emerges as a ray of hope. An avatar destined to fight evil and restore Dharma. Kalki 2898 AD brings to life this prophecy, intertwining it with the legend of Ashwatthama; the immortal warrior cursed to walk the earth for eternity. With Amitabh Bachchan portraying this role, the film unfolds as a cinematic spectacle, featuring never-seen-before visuals and an awe-inspiring world. Witness this grand experience at the World Television Premiere of Kalki 2898 AD on Sunday, 16th February at 8 PM, only on Zee Cinema.

From the visionary mind of Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD redefines Indian cinema with revolutionary VFX, breathtaking visuals, and an unparalleled fusion of mythology and futurism. From colossal battles to dystopian cities, every frame is crafted with incredible detail, creating an immersive storytelling experience like never before.

The saga begins at the end of the Mahabharata War, where Shri Krishna curses Ashwatthama for his unforgivable sin, condemning him to an eternity of suffering. As time unfolds, the prophecy of Kalki, the final avatar of Vishnu, takes shape. Ashwatthama’s path to redemption lies in protecting the woman who carries this divine incarnation in her womb. Deepika Padukone takes on this pivotal role, embodying the mother of Kalki, while Prabhas plays Bhairava, a fearless warrior fighting to uphold Dharma in a world on the brink of destruction.

Talking about the Premiere Nag Ashwin said, “Growing up I always watched mythology films with epic battles so bringing Kalki 2898 A.D to life has been a dream come true. My first shot was with Mr. Bachchan, and it’s a memory I’ll treasure forever. He is a true legend and, without a doubt, the original action hero of our country. Honestly, working with the entire cast was an absolute privilege. But what makes this film truly special is how the entire cast and crew came together to bring the immersive world of Kalki to life. The sheer hard work and so much preparation that went into creating the futuristic world of Kalki is just beyond imagination and I urge the audiences of Zee Cinema not miss this visual spectacle we have worked so hard to create” Deepika Padukone shares her excitement about the film, saying, “Kalki 2898 A.D has been a truly special experience for me. Sumati, is deeply layered, carrying the weight of both history and destiny. She is strong and vulnerable. The film is not only a visual spectacle but also brings India’s culture and heritage to life in a way that we have never seen before. The scale of VFX and technology used in this film is unlike anything we have seen in Indian cinema previously, yet the soul of the story and the characters remain intact; a rare balance to achieve making Kalki 2898 A.D. a truly unique experience.” Prabhas shared his excitement saying, “Kalki 2898 A.D is one of the biggest films I’ve ever been a part of. Bhairava, my character, is powerful, mysterious, and deeply connected to the story of this extraordinary world. Bringing him to life was an exciting challenge, especially in a film that blends mythology and science fiction on such a massive scale. The visuals, the action, and the storytelling are something you truly shouldn’t miss. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this world of Kalki 2898 A.D and be transported into its incredible journey”

