GameSquare’s Stream Hatchet Recaps 2024’s Biggest Live Streaming Trends in its Save Point 2024 Report

The Save Point 2024 report looks back at the year’s newest live-streaming platforms, the most popular streamers, top games, new alternative content capturing viewer interest, and the new meta for esports

December 19, 2024 – Frisco, TX – Stream Hatchet, a streaming analytics and business intelligence platform and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ :GAME), (“GameSquare”, or the “Company”), has released its Save Point 2024 report, which looks back at some of the biggest shifts in the live-streaming industry in 2024. This includes new live-streaming platforms, the most popular streamers, top games, new alternative content capturing viewer interest, and a new meta for esports. Access to the report is available at https://streamhatchet.com/ save-point-2024.

“By leveraging proprietary data, insights, and analytical capabilities, Stream Hatchet has established itself as a leading expert within the high-growth, dynamic and global live streaming market,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “The latest Stream Hatchet report, Save Point 2024, offers powerful insights into 2024’s top live streaming trends, participants, and platforms.”

Key Insights from Save Point 2024 Report:

Kick : Spanish-speaking streamers are flocking to Kick, making up 20% of all viewership in 2024.

: Spanish-speaking streamers are flocking to Kick, making up 20% of all viewership in 2024. Kai Cenat : The champ of 2024 in terms of pure viewership, bringing in 185M hours watched thanks to marathon streams and celebrity collabs.

: The champ of 2024 in terms of pure viewership, bringing in 185M hours watched thanks to marathon streams and celebrity collabs. VTubers : Rising to prominence among English-speaking audiences, with 294M hours watched on Twitch alone (and Ironmouse leading the way).

: Rising to prominence among English-speaking audiences, with 294M hours watched on Twitch alone (and Ironmouse leading the way). DLC/Expansions : DLCs gaining legitimacy as full gaming launch events, largely thanks to Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree with 127M hours watched in 2024.

: DLCs gaining legitimacy as full gaming launch events, largely thanks to Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree with 127M hours watched in 2024. Transmedia (Film and TV Adaptations of Video Games): Adaptations of games are boosting live-streaming viewership for those titles, with Fallout 76 viewership increasing over 10-fold (!) from the week before the Fallout TV series debuted to the week after.

(Film and TV Adaptations of Video Games): Adaptations of games are boosting live-streaming viewership for those titles, with viewership increasing over 10-fold (!) from the week before the TV series debuted to the week after. Mobile Game Esports : Mobile Esports are on the rise with viewers around the globe, with 2024 seeing a record peak viewership of 2.3M for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang .

: Mobile Esports are on the rise with viewers around the globe, with 2024 seeing a record peak viewership of 2.3M for . Subscribers and Subathons: All-time Twitch subscriber records were continuously smashed throughout 2024 thanks largely to SUBtember. Kai Cenat finished the year on top with over 728K subs generated from Mafiathon 2.

For more information on Stream Hatchet and insight into the esports and streaming markets, please visit their website at www.streamhatchet.com.