10 Winter Skin Care Tips Dermatologists Swear By

Dr. Priyanka Kuri, Consultant – Dermatology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru

Winter weather brings a host of skincare challenges, from dryness and irritation to dullness and sensitivity. When temperatures drop, so does humidity, causing moisture to evaporate from the skin faster, which can leave it feeling tight, rough, and even itchy. Plus, the transition between cold outdoor air and heated indoor environments further stresses the skin, making it more prone to redness, flakiness, and dehydration. Even woolen clothes without a cotton lining can irritate the skin, leaving it dry. To maintain a glowing, hydrated complexion, it’s essential to adapt your skincare routine to meet these seasonal demands. Here are some dermatologist-recommended strategies to keep your skin healthy and hydrated all season.

Switch to Cream Cleansers – Harsh cleansers can strip your skin of its natural oils, especially in the winter. Swap them for creamy or oil-based cleansers that are gentle and won’t leave your skin feeling tight or dry. Moisturize, Moisturize, Moisturize! – Rich moisturizers are your winter skincare BFFs. Look for formulas with hyaluronic acid and glycerin to draw moisture into your skin, and ceramides to lock it in. Apply right after cleansing for maximum hydration. Humidify Your Space – Dry indoor air can suck the moisture right out of your skin. A humidifier can help add moisture back into the air, keeping your skin happy and hydrated. Limit Hot Showers – Hot showers might feel good, but they can strip your skin of its natural oils. Opt for lukewarm water and shorter showers. After showering, gently pat your skin dry and apply moisturizer immediately. Exfoliate Gently – Exfoliating can help remove dead skin cells and reveal smoother skin. But don’t overdo it! A gentle chemical exfoliant with lactic acid or salicylic acid twice a month is enough. Don’t Forget Sunscreen – Even on cloudy days, UV rays can damage your skin. Wear broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every day, even in winter. Hydrating Ingredients Are Your Friends – Look for skincare products with hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and squalane. These ingredients help your skin retain moisture and stay plump and hydrated. Protect Your Hands and Lips – The cold, dry air can wreak havoc on your hands and lips. Use a nourishing hand cream and lip balm to keep them soft and smooth. Wear gloves when it’s really cold to protect your hands. Overnight Masks for Extra Hydration – For an extra boost of hydration, try using an overnight mask once or twice a week. These masks are packed with nourishing ingredients that work their magic while you sleep. Nourish Your Skin from Within – Eating a healthy diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids can help your skin stay hydrated and glowing. Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out.

These extra steps will help protect your skin from the dry, harsh winter air, keeping it soft, smooth, and resilient. By giving your skin a little extra care and attention, you can maintain a healthy, radiant glow throughout the season. Remember, consistent skincare is key!