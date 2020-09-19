6-Year-Old Boy with Brain Haemorrhage Underwent Decompressive Craniectomy At Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road

Mumbai: A team headed by Dr. Ankit Gupta, lead pediatric Intensivist, and Dr. Ashwin Borkar consultant neurosurgeon at Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road gave a fresh lease of life to a 6-year-old boy from Ahmednagar who was suffering from Sideroblastic anaemia had undergone bone marrow transplantation and later has brain haemorrhage. The boy underwent a decompressive craniectomy. The boy is back on track now.

Life was beautiful until the parents of a 6-year-old Shahid, a resident of Ahmednagar (currently staying at Borivali) noticed that he had vomited and was unresponsive in the middle of the night. Sideroblastic anaemias are a group of bone marrow disorders characterized by increased accumulation of iron in the red blood forming precursor cells. He came to the ER at 4 am. wherein doctors saved his life.

Dr. Ankit Gupta Lead Paediatric Intensivist Wockhardt Hospitals said “In the ER he was unresponsive, actively convulsing and showed life-threatening signs of brain herniation. CT scan of the brain suggested he had a severe form of brain haemorrhage which if not treated urgently would ultimately lead to death in a couple of hours.

Dr. Ashwin Borkar consultant neurosurgeon at Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road who performed Shahid’s brain surgery said, “An extra Dural Hematoma is a common occurrence following traumatic head injuries and accidents but spontaneous EDH which happened in Shahid’s case is very rare. It could be due to platelet dysfunction altered blood coagulation parameters and ineffective bone marrow. Hematoma causes progressive compressive effects on the brain causing unconsciousness, coma and may be fatal if not evacuated timely. As the child was brought in a comatose condition he was immediately put on a ventilator and taken up for an emergency surgery craniotomy and Hematoma evacuation after a CT scan of the brain showed a massive Hematoma. This surgery involves creating a window in a skull bone overlying the Hematoma and the use of suction to remove the clot and is a life-saving surgery wood and timely. Control of bleeding during such surgery is challenging due to altered blood parameters hypertension and massive clot size.

Dr. Ankit Gupta further added, “he had a stormy post operation course, where he developed HLH (Haemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis) which is a potentially fatal condition wherein the immune system gets excessively activated and destroys the normal cells of the body. The boy has resumed his daily activities and is fine now.”

“Father is an advocate. Our world came crashing down when we came to know that he has a brain haemorrhage. But, timely treatment at Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road helped him get back on track. We thank the doctors for giving my son a new lease of life.,” concluded the patient’s father’s Shehzad (name changed)