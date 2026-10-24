A Second Chance at Life: 25-Year-Old Lady Undergoes Successful ABO Incompatible Liver Transplant at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills

Specialised desensitization protocol enables successful transplant despite blood-group incompatibility between sisters

Hyderabad, October 24, 2026: In a significant example of how advances in liver transplant medicine can expand treatment possibilities for patients with complex clinical challenges, a 25-year-old lady, with a long-standing history of liver cirrhosis, successfully underwent a liver transplant at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, following a specialised desensitization protocol. She had been living with liver cirrhosis since the age of 10 and had been under the care of Dr. Kumaraswamy, Sr. Consultant – Liver Transplant & HPB Surgery, CARE Hospitals, at Vizag.

When a liver transplant became necessary, her elder sister volunteered to be her living liver donor. However, the donor and recipient had different blood groups, with patient being O+ve and her sister being A+ve, making the transplant more complex. To address this challenge, the patient was referred to CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, where the transplant team planned and initiated a specialised desensitization protocol. She was kept under close observation for 15 days before undergoing the liver transplant. Following the procedure, she received comprehensive post-operative care and was discharged after 15 days.

The case also highlights an important aspect of liver transplant awareness: blood group differences between a potential living donor and recipient do not necessarily mean that transplantation is impossible. Depending on the individual patient’s clinical condition and suitability, specialised transplant protocols may be considered by an experienced transplant team.

Speaking about the case, Dr. Sonal Asthana, Sr. Consultant – HPB & Liver Transplant Surgeon, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, said: “Many families believe that a blood-group mismatch automatically rules out living donor liver transplantation. This case demonstrates that with the right patient selection, advanced desensitization protocols and an experienced multidisciplinary transplant team, even ABO-incompatible transplants can become a safe and effective option for selected patients. The most important message is that patients with advanced liver disease should seek a timely transplant evaluation rather than assume that such challenges leave them without hope.”

Dr. Kumaraswamy, Sr. Consultant – Liver Transplant & HPB Surgery, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills said, “Liver cirrhosis can significantly affect a person’s quality of life, particularly when it begins at a young age. In this case, patient’s long-standing liver disease eventually required transplantation. The difference in blood groups between her and her sister added complexity to the transplant planning, but it did not mean that transplantation was ruled out. A carefully planned desensitization protocol, close monitoring and coordinated multidisciplinary care helped us proceed with the transplant. Cases like this remind patients and families that expert transplant evaluation can uncover possibilities they may not have considered.”

Dr. Anand Sagar Ragate, Consultant – Liver Transplant & HPB Surgery, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills added, “Awareness and timely referral are critical in managing advanced liver disease. Patients with chronic liver disease should remain under regular specialist care and understand when a transplant evaluation may be appropriate. Early assessment can help the transplant team explore all medically suitable options and plan treatment at the right time.”

Mr. Abhinav Joshi, ZCOO, CARE Hospitals, said, “At CARE Hospitals, we believe that complex clinical challenges require not only advanced medical expertise but also a coordinated approach involving multiple teams. Our patient’s journey reflects the importance of specialised transplant protocols, meticulous monitoring and compassionate patient care. We are proud of the collective efforts of our doctors, nurses and clinical support teams who contributed to her recovery. Through such cases, we also want to encourage greater awareness about liver disease, organ donation and the importance of seeking timely evaluation at a specialised transplant centre.”

The case also highlights an important message for patients and families living with advanced liver disease: a clinical challenge should not automatically be seen as a dead end. Blood-group incompatibility between a living donor and recipient can add complexity to transplantation, but in selected cases, specialised protocols may make transplantation possible. Such decisions require detailed evaluation by an experienced transplant team, considering the health of both donor and recipient.

This Patient’s journey also underlines the importance of early diagnosis, regular monitoring and timely transplant evaluation with chronic liver disease. With appropriate medical guidance, families can understand the available treatment options and make informed decisions at the right stage. Today, the patient is happy with her recovery and grateful for the care extended by the doctors, nursing staff and the entire team at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills. Her journey stands as a message of hope for patients and families facing complex liver-related conditions — with timely evaluation, specialised expertise and the right treatment approach, new possibilities can emerge even in challenging circumstances.