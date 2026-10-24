Guru Randhawa Set To Host India’s First-Ever Robot-Deployed Concert At JLN Stadium In December 

Singer-songwriter and actor Guru Randhawa is set to smash the boundaries of live music production for his massive homecoming show, ‘The Sirra Era Live In Concert’. Scheduled for 12 December 2026 at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in New Delhi, the show marks India’s first-ever live music concert to feature full on-ground physical robot deployment.

After keeping away from major live touring for three years, the ‘High Rated Gabru’ hitmaker is returning to the capital with an unprecedented sci-fi tech execution. Behind the scenes, Randhawa’s management team has been collaborating intensely with premium overseas tech specialists to orchestrate an entire mechanical army deployed both directly on stage and interacting inside the fan pit areas.

Engineering teams are custom-programming the automated mechanical units to seamlessly dance along to the artist’s multi-decade catalogue of chartbusters, even calibrating the machines to execute his globally recognized signature hand-rubbing move perfectly in sync with the live rhythms. The technical integration aims to turn the historic stadium into a fully immersive, futuristic landscape.

‘The Sirra Era Live In Concert’ is officially produced by Saregama Live in association with Warner Music and RTHYMS. Celebrating Randhawa’s return from a 3 year live touring hiatus and 13-year trajectory in the global music sphere, the high-concept show will deliver an extensive setlist spanning defining tracks like ‘Lahore’, ‘Suit Suit’, ‘Patola’, ‘Dopamine’ and ‘Naach Meri Rani’.

Fans eager to witness this historic intersection of music and robotics can secure their entries exclusively through the official ticketing platform, BookMyShow next week.