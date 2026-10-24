Infiniti Mall Brings Diwali Funotsav to Malad and Andheri

Diwali Funotsav brings festive workshops, vibrant dance performances and family entertainment to Infiniti Mall Malad and Andheri until November 15

Mumbai, October 23, 2026: Infiniti Mall is bringing the festive spirit of Diwali to Mumbai with Diwali Funotsav, a celebration of crafts, culture and entertainment across its Malad and Andheri properties. Running from October 23 to November 15, the festival invites families to enjoy festive workshops, traditional Indian dance performances and engaging entertainment experiences.

Adding to the festive cheer, Infiniti Mall Malad and Andheri are adorned with vibrant Diwali décor, creating a festive ambience for visitors to immerse themselves in the spirit of the celebrations.

The celebrations feature hands-on activities such as DIY paper lantern making, diya painting and festive greeting-card crafts, alongside performances showcasing India’s cultural diversity. Visitors can look forward to Kathakali, Kalbeliya, Lavani, folk and semi-classical dance, puppet performances, magic shows and more. The programme varies across the two mall locations, offering visitors different experiences throughout the festive season.

All activities begin at 4:30 PM onwards on scheduled event days, making Diwali Funotsav an opportunity for families to enjoy festive experiences while spending time together at the mall.

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