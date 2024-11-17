A walk held for a unique cause–Prematurity Awareness

All babies born prematurely need an eye examination before 30 days of birth. It will save their vision.

Hyderabad, November 17, 2024- A walk for a unique cause–“Prematurity Awareness” held in the city on Nov 16 from Parade Grounds to Pushpagiri Vitreo Retina Institute(PVRI) West Marredpally. The walk was organised to bring attention to the challenges faced by babies and families born prematurely. The walk was organised on the eve of World Prematurity Day which is celebrated on November 17th.

3.6 million ((36 lakh) babies are born pre-term each year in India and 10% of them may go blind if unchecked said R. Govind Hari, Chairman of PVRI Group of Hospitals in a press note issued in the city today.

It is not only our problem; it also exists in the West. But it is more in India. Premature birth is the leading cause of death in children under five.

Premature birth which happens due to various reasons will lead to many health complications, one such problem is Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP). It is an eye disease that can happen in babies who are premature (born early) — or who weigh less than 2 kgs at birth. ROP happens when abnormal blood vessels grow in the retina (the light-sensitive layer of tissue in the back of your eye). If this is not treated in time i.e. within 30 days of the birth the vision cannot be saved and it can lead to permanent blindness said Dr. Bala Vidyadhar, Head of ROP Program, PVRI.

ROP is a time-specific condition and timely screening is Key to prevention. It is completely avoidable by simply screening at the right time. Treatment options are very basic (injections, lasers and surgery only in rare cases) – all covered under the Aarogyasri scheme or through the project and are available at NO COST TO PATIENTS IN PVRI group of hospitals. Cognizant Foundation India has supported this great initiative to sustain and scale services in all the districts, Dr. Bala Vidhyadhar added.

PUSHPAGIRI EYE INSTITUTE recently launched the “Sight4all Project” to Combat Retinopathy of Prematurity. The walk was organised in line with its project ‘Sight4all’ This project was rolled out with the generous support of Cognizant Foundation Indi. It is a significant initiative aimed at contributing to reducing avoidable blindness caused by Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Sight4all project aims to reach over 20 districts and 24 SNCUs (Special Newborn Care Units) across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It will screen more than 6,000 babies for ROP and provide free treatment to over 150 babies in the financial year 2024-25.

PVRI is grateful to the Cognizant Foundation India for their generous support, which includes providing three retinal imaging devices and an ultra-wide field retinal imaging camera. Through this initiative, PVRI is dedicated to preventing blindness in preterm babies by offering timely, free screening and treatment services for ROP.

The global theme of World Prematurity Day 2024 is “Small actions, BIG IMPACT: Immediate skin-to-skin care for every baby everywhere.” Skin-to-skin contact has been proven to be extremely effective for every baby, especially for premature babies. Initiated right after birth, the practice of skin-to-skin contact contributes to the baby’s awareness of touch and affection, playing a pivotal role in starting and sustaining breastfeeding.