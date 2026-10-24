Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Vanagaram, organises ‘Pink Walk’26’ to raise Breast Cancer Awareness

Chennai, 24 October 2026: Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Vanagaram, organised Apollo Pink Walk ’26 – Walk for Her Awareness, bringing together over 1250 participants including community members, healthcare professionals and supporters to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection.Thiru NEK Moorthy, Chairman Thiruverkadu Municipality, Government of Tamil Nadu flagged off the walkathon.

The walkathon commenced at Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Vanagaram, and concluded at Sri Gajalakshmi Kalyana Mandapam, Velappanchavadi. Organised as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the initiative featured awareness address by oncologists and community engagement initiatives, encouraging participants to engage in conversations about breast health and timely medical care.

The need for sustained awareness is underscored by India’s growing cancer burden. Estimates published by the Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Cancer Registry Programme projected approximately 2.39 lakh new breast cancer cases among women in India in 2025, making it the most common cancer among women in the country.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Kaarthik Ramamurthy, Chief Operating Officer, Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Vanagaram, Chennai, said, “Improving health outcomes requires more than access to advanced medical care; it also requires awareness, timely action and community participation. Through Pink Walk ’26, we aim to encourage more people to prioritise their health, seek medical advice when needed and recognise the importance of early detection. Initiatives like this demonstrate our dedication to bringing healthcare awareness beyond hospital settings and engaging communities in meaningful conversations about prevention and timely care.”

Dr Suresh S, Medical Oncologist and Head of Oncology, Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Vanagaram, Chennai, said, “Breast cancer awareness needs to translate into informed action. Recognising changes in the breast and seeking prompt medical evaluation are important steps towards early diagnosis. While awareness of symptoms is essential, screening recommendations should be based on a person’s age, medical history and individual risk factors, in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional. Through Pink Walk ’26, we hope to encourage people to speak openly about breast health, seek timely guidance and understand that suspected symptoms should never be ignored.”

Through initiatives such as Pink Walk’26, Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Vanagaram, aims to strengthen community awareness of breast health and encourage informed conversations about early detection, screening and timely medical care.