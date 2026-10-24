Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Sakya Gongma Trichen Rinpoche Jointly Inaugurate Nyiya Nairatmya Centre in Gangtok

New Delhi, October 24: Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, jointly inaugurated the Nyiya Nairatmya Centre at Sichey, Gangtok, alongside His Holiness the Sakya Gongma Trichen Rinpoche.

The inauguration marks a significant addition to Sikkim’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage, reflecting the State’s continued commitment to preserving Buddhist teachings, nurturing spiritual wisdom, and promoting peace, compassion, and harmony in society.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed his reverence and gratitude for the blessings of His Holiness, emphasising the enduring importance of spiritual values in fostering harmony and collective well-being.

He expressed hope that the blessings of His Holiness would continue to guide and inspire people on the path of wisdom, compassion, and spiritual fulfilment. He further conveyed his wish that the Nyiya Nairatmya Centre would serve as a beacon of peace, devotion, and spiritual learning for generations to come.